Two players sing the national anthem during Newark American Little League's opening day ceremony on Sunday.Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players line up on the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
An honor guard from VFW Post 475 participates in Newark American Little League’s opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Two players sing the national anthem during Newark American Little League’s opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Shannon Slutman, widow of Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, throws out a ceremonial first pitch during Newark American Little League's opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players line up on the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
A representative of VFW Post 475 throws out a ceremonial first pitch during Newark American Little League's opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
WSTW radio personality Nancy Johnson throws out a ceremonial first pitch during Newark American Little League's opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Mayor Jerry Clifton throws out a ceremonial first pitch during Newark American Little League's opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League presents Shannon Slutman with a donation.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Two players sing the national anthem during Newark American Little League's opening day ceremony on Sunday.Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Brant Hauser, president of Newark American Little League, speaks at the opening day ceremony Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
NEWARK POST PHOTO BY JOSH SHANNON
Newark American Little League players march onto the field during the opening day ceremony on Sunday.
A cold wind blew through the VFW Post 475 ball field, and intermittent sleet pelted the kids lined up in the infield for Newark American Little League’s opening day ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Despite the weather, the event was a clear sign that summer is just around the corner, NALL President Brant Hauser noted.
“As a baseball player, you suffer through winter,” Hauser said. “You might play a little basketball or collect some baseball cards. But opening day feels like summer. Kids in colorful uniforms feel like summer.”
Newark American has plenty of kids in colorful uniforms – 235, to be exact – ranging from 4-year-olds in T-ball to 16-year-olds in the senior division. Little League teams around the country took a big hit during the pandemic, but Newark American bounced back last year and is now nearly up to pre-COVID registration numbers, Hauser said.
Now in its 59th year, Newark American has long played its games at the VFW field behind Newark’s city hall, and it also uses fields in several Newark parks.
Most recently, it took over Hoeflinger Field on Marrows Road in Brookside, which was previously used by another, now-defunct youth league. That gives Newark American a second lighted field and a chance to expand its outreach to Brookside and other neighborhoods in that area, Hauser said.
The opening day ceremony, which was delayed a day due to muddy conditions Saturday, doubled as a fundraiser for the Some Gave ALL 5K, which will be held May 21 at Olan Thomas Park. The race, which benefits the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, is in memory of Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, a U.S. Marine and New York City firefighter from Newark who was killed in Afghanistan in 2019.
Slutman’s widow, Shannon, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Sunday, and NALL presented her with a $2,500 donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.