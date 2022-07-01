Chesapeake City's Lyla Wescoat celebrates her inside-the-park home run in the second inning of Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
A Chesapeake City infielder goes for the ball as an Elkton runner attempts to steal second base in Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
Chesapeake City's Mia Felice slides in for a run as Elkton's Emma Sprouse covers home plate in Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
Chesapeake City will compete in the state tournament beginning July 9, hosted by Elkton Little League.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton Coach Heather Green goes down the high five line in the pregame of Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City prepares to take the field prior to the team's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton pitcher Emma Sprouse throws a pitch in the second inning of Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City's Lyla Wescoat celebrates her inside-the-park home run in the second inning of Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
A Chesapeake City infielder goes for the ball as an Elkton runner attempts to steal second base in Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Saphira Hamill awaits a pitch at second base in Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Saphira Hamill attempts to score a run in Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Zaniya White looks down at her wristband while at the plate in Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
A Chesapeake City runner takes second base in Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City's Mia Felice slides in for a run as Elkton's Emma Sprouse covers home plate in Chesapeake City's 12-2 win over Elkton in the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday, June 30.
ELKTON — Chesapeake City Little League captured the District 5 Majors Softball Championship on Thursday in a fiery offensive fashion that could only be topped by the heat on the field.
Lyla Wescoat went three-for-four on the evening for Chesapeake City with three total hits including a double, triple and inside-the-park home run — just a single shy of the cycle. Wescoat’s inside-the-parker capped off a five-run second inning that saw Chesapeake City hold a 5-0 lead.
Chesapeake City extended its advantage to seven in the third with a triple and double from Elizabeth Marcum and Abigail Russell in back-to-back at bats. Wescoat’s triple in the fifth inning drove in two more runs. Another three runs by Chesapeake City in the sixth inning extended the team's lead to 10.
The Chesapeake City bats on the day managed 12 hits, to go along with its 12 runs.
“We have some big bats and they came out swinging,” Chesapeake City Manager Blake Marcum said of his team’s offensive showing. “They put the balls in play and that's all you have to do in softball.”
Elkton’s first run of the game came in the third inning when Aubri Loudermilk scored on a single from Kristina Button. Button also drove in Elkton’s second run in the fifth inning. Elkton finished with three hits.
Wescoat’s performance at the plate extended into the circle, where she recorded 15 strikeouts over a complete game. Elkton’s Emma Sprouse pitched a full six innings and tallied nine strikeouts for Elkton. Marcum praised Wescoat’s performance and described her as a “dominant pitcher.”
“There’s not too many at her age that are better than her,” Marcum said of Wescoat. “She’s all about it, she works her butt off for it and she deserved to get the championship game tonight.”
The win sends Chesapeake City to the state tournament set to begin July 9 at Elkton Little League. Marcum says he is proud of his team's resilience throughout the tournament.
“It’s big, we’ve been together all year,” Marcum said. “All the other teams from the county have multiple teams coming, we’ve had the same thirteen girls since the very first game this year, so it's awesome seeing them being able to tackle everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.