RISING SUN — Facing a 12-point deficit after a 62-yard touchdown reception by Rising Sun's Sam Ehrhart, Elkton needed a jolt of adrenaline. Hugean Greer provided it on the ensuing kickoff.
Greer's long touchdown return served as the catalyst for the Golden Elks' 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. In turn, Elkton punched its ticket to the Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals with a 27-19 win over the Tigers.
Greer saw his opportunity to make a play when Adam Douglas and Ethan Parker-Watt opened a hole for the sophomore wide receiver and defensive back. Greer noted however, kick returns typically are not his strong suit.
"At practice I fumble each one, as you saw I bobbled it running it," Greer said. "It felt like the right [side] was a little open and I was gone."
The score put Elkton within five points, 19-14, with 10:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Tigers marched to midfield on the ensuing drive before a Sun fumble with 6:04 left put Elkton in position to take the lead.
In just one play, running back Joshua Brill put Elkton in the drivers seat. Brill took a handoff down the left side line for a 50-yard rush to give the Golden Elks their first lead of the night.
Brill said when he heard the play call, he knew it could be a big play. The Elkton sophomore praised the lead blocks of Kyle Jackson, Isaiah Huffstutler and Shawn Dickerson to help him find the end zone.
"Everything went perfect," Brill said. "I was going to go [inside], didn't though, so I went out, stiff armed him, tiptoed, scored, got all hype."
Brill finished the night with 16 rushes for 98 yards and his long touchdown run. He felt like his late touchdown was something he, "needed" to do in the second half.
Prior to the score, Rising Sun contained Brill to 33 yards on 12 attempts.
"It was a have to kind of thing," Brill said. "I did it for the team because I love these boys, they're my boys."
Brill's go-ahead score led to another Rising Sun drive and another Tigers turnover. Elkton's Kyle Jackson stepped in front of a Gannon Russell pass and returned it for a pick six, putting the Elks up 27-19 with 4:08 to go.
Jackson said the defense saw the Tigers' play design — which had Russell roll out of the pocket — a lot. The defensive back knew he had an opportunity to under-cut the route.
"We went over it in practice and as soon as I saw the ball released I just snatched it," Jackson said. "Played it in the air, got my pick and ran down the sideline. I didn't want to make any jukes because the field was wet and got in the end zone."
Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney said his pair of sophomores and his junior made those types of plays all year.
"It's outstanding to watch them grow and watch them develop," Feeney said. "They're ball hawks, they've been doing great, so I'm not surprised, I'm proud of them."
The explosive final frame for Elkton came after the Elks got shutout on offense in the first half. Rising Sun held a 10-0 advantage at the break on a 7-yard rushing score by Gannon Russell, followed by a successful field goal at the end of the second quarter.
Rising Sun Head Coach Clem Vaughan said his team came out strong and credited Elkton for making plays down the stretch.
"They made plays and we kind of stopped making plays and didn't capitalize when we needed to," Vaughan said.
Sam Ehrhart finished the night with 21 rushes for 88 yards, while adding another 101 yards in the passing game. Russell rushed for 191 yards on 38 attempts. Vaughan noted the Tigers' senior quarterback battled a hip injury midway through the second round regional matchup.
"Tonight we needed him and he was there," Vaughan said of Ehrhart. "Gannon getting his hip hurt kind of made us one dimensional so to speak."
The win for Elkton advances the Golden Elks past the regional round of the playoffs for the fourth-straight season. The late season rally for Elkton came after the purple and gold suffered a three-game losing streak to close out the regular season.
Feeney said that skid allowed him to reflect on the identity of his football team.
"I recalibrated myself and said, 'no, we're Elkton, this is what we do, we are built to win playoff games, we've been doing it in this county for a long time and it's still us,'" Feeney said. "We knew we would be back here."
Cecil County Scoreboard
No. 4 Bohemia Manor 14, No. 1 Colonel Richardson 13
Editor's Note: Statistics are unofficial and reflect the records kept by Sports Editor Patrick LaPorte throughout the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.