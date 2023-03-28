PERRYVILLE — In the words of Perryville senior Michael Young, he and fellow Panthers senior Vinnie Muscella have been playing together since their time in middle school.
That on-field connection was on full display in Perryville’s first win of the year on Friday night against Bohemia Manor.
Muscella assisted Young in three of his six total goals during the Panthers’ 12-4 victory over Bohemia Manor. Young added a pair of assists to go along with his six goals. Muscella ended the night with a goal, plus four assists in the victory.
“We’ve just played together that long that we kind of know each other,” Young said.
Perryville Head Coach Doug Savick said the pair has a knack for expecting where each other will be on the field.
“They just know each other. They know where to look, know where they are and that is everything,” Savick said. “The fact that they are good catchers, they catch the ball well, they pass the ball well, it is just a good combination. That is something we are pushing from the very beginning. Just look for those guys.”
The pair got the Perryville offense going in the first quarter with back-to-back goals by Young off Muscella assists. Young would contribute on all four of Perryville’s first half goals, notching three goals and one assist. The Panthers held a 4-1 lead entering halftime.
“He is awesome, he can take anyone one-on-one, it’s awesome, it takes the pressure off a lot of people,” Muscella said of Young. “We can move the ball, we can throw quickly with Michael from behind, he’s a good dealer and it helps a lot of our team.”
Perryville matched its four first half goals in the third quarter, finding the back of the cage five more times to increase its lead to eight. Young added a goal and an assist in the third quarter, while Muscella scored his single goal of the evening.
Savick said Perryville’s third quarter scoring largely benefited from the Panthers’ patience on offense.
“At halftime we kept saying ‘just be patient because things are going to fall, things are going to drop in there,’” Savick said. “It was just a matter of getting it past the goalie.”
Young added his fifth and sixth goals of the evening in the final 12 minutes of play, while Muscella picked up an assist on a goal by Perryville’s Zack Clarke to put the Panthers up by nine.
The win marked the first of the season for the Panthers, who are looking to repeat as regional champions and make it back to the state playoffs. Perryville defeated Rising Sun in the regional finals a year ago.
Muscella said Perryville’s season-opening loss to Patterson Mill was a tough defeat. The Panthers senior felt the loss served as an early building block for Perryville’s 2023 squad.
“I think that gives us time and we could definitely compete with them better over the next couple weeks,” Muscella said. “I think we’ll be a good team to play against and I think come playoffs, we’re going to be dangerous.”
