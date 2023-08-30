CHESAPEAKE CITY — For Bohemia Manor cross country, the goal is always to build up to the championship season. This year is no different for longtime Head Coach Steve Pizzulli.
The Eagles will return two of their top three runners in seniors Ethan Dell and John Conley that guided Bohemia Manor to a Susquehanna Division Championship and an appearance as a team in the Class 1A State Championships. The pair of seniors will aim to replace last year’s top Eagle in All-County runner Evan Wakefield, who departed from the program. Dell got into the low 18’s by the end of his junior season and finished the year with top 10 performances at the Cecil County Invite and Susquehanna Division Championships, while adding a top 15 finish at the Class 1A East Regionals. Conley saw his times drop in the 5,000 meters by almost two minutes throughout last season and finished with a season-best time of 18:13.4 in the 5k at the UCBAC Championships.
Pizzulli said Dell has already gone under five minutes in the mile at the beginning of the preseason.
“Both are seniors, both qualified for states in the two-mile. John had quite a bit of trouble going at the beginning of last season and Ethan was really just kind of coming into his own since he used to play lacrosse,” Pizzulli said. “They definitely worked hard this summer and I’m kind of looking for Ethan and John to lead our one, two punch.”
The Eagles will enter the fall with a deep team behind his pair of top senior runners. While his team’s depth may not be to the likes of a 3A or 4A school, Pizzulli said he has approximately eight runners that can fill in the final five spots of a scoring seven.
“It gives us room for error, that was our big problem two years ago, we had the best team in the state and then got smacked with COVID,” Pizzulli said. “It kind of gives you a little leeway.”
On the girls’ side, Pizzulli is optimistic his team will be able to field a scoring five on the cross country course, which will be led by junior Skylar Pizzulli. An All-County selection, Pizzulli was one of two Eagles to represent Chesapeake City at the state championships last season. She ended her sophomore cross country campaign with top five performances at the Cecil County Invite, Susquehanna Division Championships, 1A East Region Championships and added a 13th place performance at the conference championships
“I was pretty excited to see her get her training in this summer, how far she came along,” Steve Pizzulli said of his daughter. “She had a tough run of it at the end of last year, but it can’t always go your way, which is fine.”
Senior Lauren Scott will start her first year of cross country with the program, following in her sister Katie’s footsteps, who also qualified for last fall’s state championships. Lauren Scott was a member of the Eagles’ spring track team and ran distance events in the 1600 meters and 3200 meters for Bohemia Manor. Junior Nicole Davis enters her third year with the team, along with first-year runner Maya Charles.
“As these pieces start to fall into place, we’re just kind of waiting to see if we can stay healthy and we obviously have less wiggle room there,” Pizzulli said. “We are going to air on the side of caution at times to make sure we have a full team, but obviously you don’t want to take your foot completely off the gas.”
Girls’ Runner of the Year, experienced senior to return for North EastAfter a strong sophomore season on the cross country course and the track, junior Leanna Rogers will be looking for more in 2023.
Rogers, last year’s Girls’ Runner of the Year in cross country and outdoor track, will enter her junior year coming off a 2022 fall season with individual victories at the Cecil County invite and Susquehanna Division Championships, along with a third place finish at the 2A East Regional Championships and a ninth place result in the 2A State Championships last November.
North East Head Coach Jessica Sprout said Rogers has her focus set on continuing her success from a year ago. Rogers will be one of three runners competing for the girls’ squad, along with juniors Cassie McCullough and Alex Mack.
“Because she did so well in the cross country season last year, I think she had the confidence in the spring track season and now after a full year of having just phenomenal success she’s going to come into this year with that hunger,” Sprout said of Rogers. “I think she has a target on her back and she is excited to defend it, she is competitive through and through, she is going to do whatever it takes in the middle of a race and having the experience on the bigger stages is going to be huge. She knows what it looks like and she has been there already.”
North East’s boys’ program will start the year with seven runners and will return its top runner from a year ago in Daniel Katz. Katz ended his junior cross country season with three top five finishes at the Cecil County Invite, Susquehanna Division Championships and 2A East Regional Championships. Katz also qualified as an individual for the Class 2A State Championships.
Katz is the only senior for the Indians running program, which returns the likes of junior Celyn Evans, sophomores Anthony Travisano and Donovan O’Brien, plus three incoming freshmen who have shown promise in the opening parts of the preseason.
“He’s taking on a very clear leadership role,” Sprout said of Katz. “And then because he has that experience, he’s got the ear of the rest of the team who can look at him and when he says, ‘this is what it is like,’ they will actually listen to him, because he knows, which is extremely helpful.
Rising Sun looks to build program upon last season’s successRising Sun’s cross country program has found their winning ways under fifth-year Head Coach Jill McKay.
Entering the fall, the Tigers’ girls’ and boys’ teams are looking to defend their pair of team titles at the county championships from a year ago. The victory for Sun’s girls’ program was its fourth since 2018, while the boys inched out a victory by two points over then defending champion Bohemia Manor.
The girls’ program will start the year with 11 runners, according to McKay, as they look to replace the production from last year’s top seniors in Emily Wishart, Kaitlin Perry and Amanda Callaghan. Junior Katie Callaghan, who excelled for the Tigers as she split time between running and playing field hockey, will switch over to running full time with Rising Sun. Callaghan competed at the 2A East Regionals and was the top scoring Tiger at the Class 2A State Championships (22:52.85).
The boys will start the year with around 14 runners, but will have to fill in for last year’s Boys’ Runner of the Year John Ferry. The Tigers are set to return their second and third runners from a season ago in senior Matt McKay and junior Niklas Haraldsson, who should take over the number one and two spots for Rising Sun. The pair finished six seconds a part from each other at the 2A State Championships.
With one senior on the entire team entering the year, Rising Sun’s head coach knows the importance of re-tooling both her programs when she has the opportunity.
“It will be a building year for us, but that means the good habits we put in place now will carry over to future years,” Jill McKay said. “It’s great to see the program grow and the kids improve.”
Elkton program seeing growth in participationAfter having close to 10 competitors lace up the spikes a year ago, the Golden Elks’ program has almost doubled in size in a year’s time.
Elkton’s cross country program currently sitting around 20 runners, according to Head Coach Ben Krasnoff, who added his team is filled with a combination of experience and newcomers.
On the boys’ side, senior Nathan Wooster and sophomore Beau Kammerzelt will look to offer experience on the cross country course for the group of Elks that placed fourth at the Cecil County Invite with 108 points. Kammerzelt saw steady improvement in his times throughout his freshman season, finishing the season with a sub-21 three-mile and a 21:01 in the 5,000-meter run at the UCBAC Championships.
Captain Mattea Marra enters her senior year with Elkton’s girls’ team looking to provide leadership for the Elks and to serve as one of Elkton’s top runners. Marra finished with a top 10 finish at the Cecil County Invite in 2022. Marra will be accompained by two returning runners to the program in juniors Paige Schoppert and Sage North.
“These veterans will provide experience and guidance for the entire team, which has a lot of untapped potential,” Krasnoff said. “Both girls’ and boys’ teams look to continue to build the Elkton High cross country program this season.”
Perryville sets sights on building a teamWith 15 runners currently on the Perryville cross country roster, the Panthers will look to have a scoring boys’ and girls’ team under Head Coach Travon Morgan and continue to build up Perryville’s cross country program.
The Panthers’ girls’ team currently has five runners in the mix and with Taylor Young’s graduation from the program, returning seniors Kinsey McCulloch and Julia Biggers are expected to be key contributors for Perryville. McCulloch and Biggers placed within two spots of one another in last year’s Cecil County Invite, while serving as the Panthers’ second and third scorers at the 1A East Regional Championships. Throughout her junior year, McCulloch saw her times in the 5k and 3-mile run drop around four minutes. McCulloch earned a top 15 finish at the Susquehanna Division Championships.
On the boys’ side, Perryville is currently sitting at 10 runners on the roster, according to Morgan. Perryville is coming off a a cross country season that saw the Panthers place in the back half of the county championships, division championships and region championships. The Panthers will rely on a mix of juniors, sophomores and freshmen this upcoming season, with last year’s pair of top runners in Michael Young and Mike Pham graduated from the program.
Brendan Kazor returns for his junior season after largely serving as Perryville’s third scoring runner and saw his time’s drop by five minutes in the 5k last year, including a season’s best time of 21:16.3 at a tri-meet between Havre de Grace, Patterson Mill and Perryville. Sophomores Brigham Adams and Roman Morgan return after both seeing significant drops in their 5,000-meter times, including an eight-minute improvement for Adams. David Hayden and Foxx Adams enter their freshmen year with the program, looking to make an impact for Perryville’s scoring five.
For Morgan, his goal is to set in place a culture that allows for individual achievement and team success.
“Our goal is to reestablish a competitive squad that is the result of each individual’s work and progress,” Morgan said.
Edwards takes over Tome running programThere will be a new face guiding the Titans’ cross country program in 2023.
Kim Edwards will begin her first year with Tome as she takes the program over from previous Head Coach Avignon Nogboun. Edwards, a runner since high school, had been around the program for the past two years as her daughter, Kadyn, ran on the team. Tome is set to enter the year with 16 runners on the high school roster, along with another 22 runners at the middle school level.
“Even though I hadn’t been coaching, I’d been at all the meets, so I’ve gotten to know some of the kids over the last couple years from volunteering and being involved in that,” Edwards said.
Sam Busseau, Ethan Demarest and Jeb Williams return as three experienced runners for Tome’s program that helped the Titans place second overall at the MIL League Championships last season. Busseau placed sixth at the conference championships, while Demarest and Williams rounded out Tome’s fifth and seventh spots at the league championships.
“There is not a lot of competition for him in our group so I am excited to get out and start doing some meets because he is our fastest, strongest runner,” Edwards said of Busseau. “They really push and they’re coming out as the leaders for those upper school teammates.”
Audrey DiPietro returns on the girls’ side for the Titans after a 10th place finish in last season’s conference championships. DiPietro was one of three Tome runners to represent the Titan’s girls’ team at the league championships and is the only returner from that group of three, after fellow runners Landen Cain and Alexis Senn graduated.
“She’s got beautiful strides, she is quick on sprints, we’re working on her endurance,” Edwards said of DiPietro. “She wants to peel off some of her times, her times aren’t where she wants them, so we’re hoping with some more endurance work that we can get her where she wants to be.”
With only one senior on the entire roster entering the season, Edwards hopes to help her athletes develop as the season progresses.
“We lost a lot of good runners last year, so there is a challenge ahead of us because we don’t have as many seniors as we’d like,” Edwards said. “I like the potential that we have in the ninth and 10th graders because we can work with them over the next couple seasons.”
