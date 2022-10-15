FAIR HILL — The top rider in the world entering this year’s Maryland Five Star is sitting right where he is expected as the final day of the second year event nears.
Tim Price, a native of New Zealand, finished cross country action with a time of 11:27 and finished three seconds ahead of the optimum time of 11:30. He and his horse “Coup de Coeur Dudevin” sit at a score of 27.4 and in first place, after incurring no penalties in cross country action. Price sat in second place at the end of dressage.
Price said he was nervous entering the competition, with the event at Fair Hill being his horse's first Five Star.
“I was a little bit nervous. Is it the right thing to bring a horse halfway across the world? Less experience, because it kind of puts it all on the line," Price said. "I've always believed in the horse and today was the perfect occasion for him with good conditions, a great course, that I could go and try and give hime a good education, while being competitive."
The United States’ Tamra Smith with her horse “Danito” jumped six spots after competing in dressage. The pair finished cross country with a time of 11:19, hitting the optimum time and held their score of 29.4.
Smith said her horse is coming back from an injury and has not competed a lot during the season.
"I was quite nervous," Smith said. "These first time Five Star horses you just never know."
Great Britain's Oliver Townend and his horse “As Is” finished with a time of 11:12, the fastest mark of all the pairs on the day. Townend is no stranger to Maryland’s Five Star entering the top three on the final day of eventing.
Last year, he held the top mark through the first two days of dressage and cross country, before falling to American Boyd Martin by a tenth of the point on the show jumping day of eventing.
Similar to Price, Townend's horse is younger to eventing, but performed well on day three.
"He was lovely," Townend said. "Started off a baby, grew in confidence as he went, galloped very easy."
In Three Star action, Hannah Sue Hollberg of the United States sits atop the leaderboard with her horse “Capitol HIM”. The American rider led the way through dressage on Friday with a score of 26.0. Hollberg hit the optimum Three Star cross country time of 9:38 in a time of 9:26. Fellow American riders Elisa Wallace sits in second with a score of 26.4 and Cassie Sanger with a total of 26.6 points.
The final day of eventing kicks off Sunday with Three Star showjumping beginning at 9:45 a.m. and Five Star competition beginning at 2 p.m.
