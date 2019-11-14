Those crazy Squirrels!
Most of us living on the East Coast are used to seeing squirrels in our back yards, and most certainly when we walk in the woods. Yet, the squirrels are quite different than those in the woods.
Squirrels in our back yards are accustomed to people, dogs, trucks, etc., so they become acclimated to strange noises. Squirrels are diurnal, that is they operate by day; they are not nocturnal. If you think you’ve heard a squirrel at night, you didn’t, unless it was a flying squirrel. They fly, or glide, at night.
When I moved into my present neighborhood, I heard the scampering of small feet, followed by running across the roof. Looking, I did not hear the cats or any grey squirrel, but a flying squirrel.
Squirrels are not friendly in the woods. They run from sounds, hide, scamper around the tree, and escape to do it again.
They have some unusual habits. First, they breed once or twice a year, followed by a gestation period of three to six weeks. Next, their hind legs turn around, so that they can seemingly hang by their back feet while reaching for food with their front feet. (Binoculars are very handy to use while observing any wildlife, especially squirrels.) This also helps them raid the bird feeder and reach far-away branches.
How big is a squirrel? How long do they live? On the East Coast, they belong to the family of Scuiridae and live about three to 10 years in the wild. In captivity, they stretch this out to 10 to 20 years. That’s a long time! Most squirrels gain up to three pounds, though Latvian giant flying squirrels weigh up to 10 pounds and grow to three and a half feet long.
You would think that spring would be the easiest time for them to put on weight, but, no, fall is. In spring the nuts they so carefully buried in the fall are now coming to fruition; in the fall, there are lots more nuts to choose from, especially this year. There are acorns, chestnuts, hickory nuts, and a variety of soft plants to eat, so this year, in particular, is a bonus year. That’s also one reason deer are so hard to find at this time of year: there is food everywhere. Corn has been cut, beans are harvested, the nut crop is abundant; there is food seemingly everywhere. There are, however, a few tricks to pull that will help put squirrels in the bag.
Squirrel Trix
You don’t need much, but you do need to carry a few things in your pocket, including: squirrel call, two quarters, and a mouse call. The squirrel call is obvious, and there are a few good ones to choose from. You call by banging the call on your leg or by compressing the two ends together, or simply by waggling the call itself.
The two quarters are rubbed together to produce a sound like a squirrel cutting a nut. This may work after a period of relaxation. When a squirrel has given the alarm call it takes a few minutes for them to relax again. This is when the quarters may help out.
The mouse call gives a little squeak, imitating a young squirrel in distress. Others may peek around the tree to see what make the noise. (The mouse call works well for foxes, too. Val and I had a fox within 15 feet of us when she took a picture of it. It did not like the sound of the shutter, though.)
The most unusual occurrence happened one afternoon while I hunted alone. I saw a squirrel get chased by a fox, who almost had the squirrel, when a hawk swooped down on the fox, who dropped the squirrel. Mr. Bushytail made a quick exit, followed by some squirrel curse words. Mr. Sneaky did some broken-field running, and the old hawk was left to himself. None knew I was there watching from a tree.
