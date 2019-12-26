Let’s ring in the New Year!
Christmas is gone, but the spirit lingers on. Let the spirit of Christ ring for the rest of the year! Meanwhile, let’s get out our Christmas toys and let them ring, too.
Let’s suppose that we got a new toy that goes “bang!” Yeah, it’s time to rock and roll. Set up your target or new steel target or gong and ring it as far away as we can. It’s very satisfying to hear that gong and see it wobble hundreds of yards away.
Should you be a reloader, the crush is even that much better. I have made it a point to reload for as many rifles and pistols as I could over the years. The downside was that when I sold off some at gun sales I wound up selling thirteen different sets of reloading dyes. The upside is that I still have plenty of dyes left for other cartridges.
One of my favorites was the .22/250, which could indeed be a very hot cartridge. I asked my father to watch a grackle way downwind while I shot. His comment was that he saw feathers drifting down before he heard the crack of the rifle. The bullet was traveling at 3,600 feet per second.
With plenty of others in between, I am now reloading for Valerie’s 6.5 Creedmoor. It is not a real hot cartridge (about 3,100 feet per second), but it sure is accurate. In fact, it is one of the most accurate cartridges I have ever fired. On December 14, I fired a three-shot group at 100 yards that registered at less than 3/8”. I am not a great shot, but that is probably the best I can do.
After experimental loading using 1 grain intervals, I settled on 37 grains of 4895 powder. My bullet weighed 129 grains. Val does quite well with this cartridge, and I would be happy to trade with her any day. Not only is it accurate, it drops deer on the spot. I wish her the best from January 10 to 12, and again in muzzleloader season, which now runs until January 4.
Temporary rock regs
For the moment rockfish regulations have been changed. As most every publication has noticed, there has been a noticeable reduction in the number of rockfish caught. Several places and people have been inventoried, and here are the temporary results: There will be an 18% reduction in the number of rockfish caught. There will be no Catch and Release season. The Susquehanna Flats will be closed until the last two weeks in May. There will be no Trophy Season.
What does that mean to the average fisherman? We will not fish the Flats until the end of May. Say no to all those new lures and rods. There will be no trips to the lower part of the Bay to fish for trophy fish, because there will not be a trophy season this year.
Hopefully, we will see a jump in the total number of rockfish, as there was after the moratorium. Without drastic measures we will have no rockfish to catch in the future.
Should you decide to break the law and fish anyway, your butt may be nailed to the wall, and rightfully so. We are concerned about our children having the opportunity to catch a rockfish. Therefore, we will forfeit the opportunity to catch a fish, just to satisfy our own wants.
Remember: These are suggested regulations, but they do have merit. We will see the final results in early Spring.
