Woods & Water

First of all, let me say that I am a hound dog man. For most of seventy years I have had beagles and basset hounds, with a mixture of boxers, bulldogs, Chesapeake Bay retrievers, and good old mongrels. However, I have had the most fun with Basset hounds. Their deep, throaty voices echo the woods when chasing a rabbit or a fox. Plus, they used to scare the crap out of my dad when he snored.
However, I have also had great numbers of cats along with them. Lucy is the best. When Sammy (the Basset) was asleep in his box outside, Lucy would join him, snuggle up, and stay warm.
Although they both loved people, neither of them would let something bother either one of them. They just loved each other.
Eventually, Lucy became the leader of a group of five cats, and she is a great teacher. Everyone loves to be around people. Neighborhood kids often stop by to see Lucy and pet her, because they know how friendly she is.
She does have another side, though, when it comes to hurting one of the other cats. When she was younger, my sister brought down her lab to play in the river. Lucy did just fine until the dog tried to bite Suzy (a younger cat). Then all hell broke loose. Lucy batted him all over the face then chased him into the river, standing guard by the river until my sister came to get her dog out. Lucy would not let him out until then.
Another time she jumped on a buzzard and stuck with him until he crashed into the telephone pole. Another time yet she grabbed a goose and rode him into the river.
She passed on this trait to Goldy, who sometimes seems as though his tail is on fire when he goes after a dog.
She has another great trait, too: She is a music lover. My wife is a gifted singer; there is nothing Lucy would rather do than curl up by Val’s side when Val sings a song.
Lucy has had one bad experience, though it was not her fault. We were watching TV one night when she jumped up on my lap and urinated. We can’t have this, I thought, but she did the same thing in the music room. She has to go, that’s what I thought. Fortunately for both of us, my friend Rob Houghton stopped and decided to ride along.
“You could be making one of the biggest mistakes of your life, you know,” said Rob. He’s probably right, I thought, so we headed back to home. “Maybe it’s just a urinary tract infection. The vet should be able to pick it up and fix it.”
He was exactly right: it was a urinary tract infection. That simple trip to the vet saved me from making one of the worst mistakes of my life. Life without Lucy would be unthinkable.
Right now I don’t have enough room for another cat or dog, but when I do, I hope Lucy’s replacement fills her boots.
