WHAT HAPPENED TO THE MSSA?
Since I spent so many years behind the wheel of the MSSA, people expected me to know the answer, but I didn’t – until now! I can tell you what happened, including most of the details.
People were wondering what had happened to our money, our money to pay the bills, pay for the payoffs on tourneys, and most of all people wanted to know what had happened to our money designated for the scholarship fund. What kind of person would take money set aside for the kids? We invest our time and money in the future, for our kids. Who would take all this money just for himself? It sounds like a bad movie. Anyway, here is the lowdown.
He took the position from Richard Novotney, who had held it for 37 years. Mr. Novotny had done an excellent job.
It grew from four chapters to 12 and from no people to over 8,000. We had one chief executive from beginning to our end.
Our Rockfishing Tournament was the largest on the East Coast. Mr. Smith took money, a “hot spot” on the internet, clothes, our bank account, and money intended for the scholarship fund. I am sure I have skipped some, but I think the worst was the scholarship fund. This is money intended to be used by college students for their books, grades, and general purposes to help them get through school. They ranged up to $5,000.
Mr. Smith stole all this money for personal use. Where he had a chance to be honest, to lead by example, and to set an example for other states to follow, he did not, but rather set a bad example that will go down in state history as a bad one to be avoided.
This is why he has plead guilty and the judge will be asked to recommend that Mr. Smith be asked to make full restitution monetarily, since the organization has ceased to exist.
ON A POSITIVE
Last time I reported that the Eastern Outdoor Show would take place from Feb. 1 to 9. That’s still on. It will be followed by numerous shows throughout the state. January 23 to 26 will be the Baltimore Boat Show. Jan. 25 to 26 will be the Kent Island Flea Market Show. Feb. 14 to 19 will be the Ocean City Boat Show at the Convention Hall. Feb. 15 to 17 will be the Pasadena Sportfishing Show. March 14 and 15 will be the Flea Market at 8037 Philadelphia Rd. in Rosedale.
