29th is alive and doing well!
Our local 29th Division attended a conference last weekend in Virginia. As you probably know, the 29th is made up of members from Maryland, Virginia and other Eastern Seaboard states.
A couple of our members were moved up the ladder, including Dr. Howard Bond, who became National Vice Commander, and Valerie Simmers, who became National Executive Director. Pet Hinz, from Gaithersburg, was named Commander.
The 29th Division was one of the first to land at Normandy, then fought their way to St. Lo. It was a very tough fight and plenty of casualties were taken. There were survivors, though. One of our members, Steve Melnikov is one such man, who was wounded then taken back to England.
Steve has been on a mission since. Little-known is the fact that 20,000 Americans were wounded or killed at a site not far from St. Lo. Newspapers of that time were more interested in reporting victories than defeats, so plenty of truths were left out.
Steve has made an average of five trips to France to raise awareness and money for the past several years. A lot of work, especially for someone who will turn 100 years old next year.
At last year’s banquet Steve was asked why he consistently asks much younger women to dance. “The girls my age are long gone,” he replies. He still gets around well and has plenty of energy, which he attributes to positive thinking.
Valerie will be quite busy this year, too, as Will Mund steps down and she takes his place. However, he will still be there to help her out.
Howard has been Commander here at North East for a few years, so his jump is not so large, but he will assume more responsibilities.
If you have an interest in joining, come to the North East VFW the last Wednesday of the month at 10:00. We are looking for new members.
Muzzleoader is in full swing
Muzzleloader season came in last Saturday and has one day left to go. One buck may be taken during this first season, but 10 does may also be added to the list. If you would like to purchase an extra buck tag for either rifle or bow season, you may do so.
Venison meat balls
During our recent trip to Germany, one of the best foods was reindeer meat balls. Venison meat balls are much the same.
Grind enough for about two pounds of burger. Add garlic to taste, also salt and pepper, a couple eggs, and enough Italian bread crumbs to hold it together. You also may wish to add Italian seasoning. Make it to taste.
Roll out enough meatballs to feed a small army and fry, then dry. Or you could just use what is necessary for dinner and freeze the rest. It’s up to you.
