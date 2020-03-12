NOT A VISIT FROM GERMANY!
I had been looking forward to visiting my daughter, Cristina, who lives in Germany. Every year we exchange visits. Yesterday is the day I’ve been looking forward to for months now, however, due to recent travel restrictions, things have changed. She may still visit if she leaves by Thursday night; however, that means she will have to stay an extra thirty days, and that is not possible due to her work restrictions.
It’s also time for Valerie to visit Arizona to see her grandkids and family. I had planned to go, too, but due to physical limitations I just can’t do it. It is coincidental, too, in that her grandmother is now 99 years old, and probably won’t be able to make the trip to Germany.
So we will have plenty to do, lots of places to go, and many restaurants to visit. So much to do and so little time to do it.
When we visit her in Germany we wind up in Amsterdam, Austria, France and Italy, and plenty of other places. Surprisingly, France is one of my favorites, especially since it has the beaches in Normandy. If you are an American, you owe it to past heroes from World War II. Rows upon rows of soldiers comprise the cemetery.
You certainly will enjoy the outdoor shows, selling all kinds of foods, leather goods, clothes, and you name it. My favorite is the cheese section, where you can select cheese from a wheel. They slice it for you with a cheese knife.
Here, of course, is the zoo, the Inner Harbor, outdoor markets in Philadelphia, and free music. We will hit a selection of these, plus the farm, of course.
FISHING
We all like fresh fish from the markets. We seem to have missed the ice fishing, since the ice never materialized, but there are reports of yellow perch here and there. As the ice fishing goes, so goes the hunting season, as it passes by until next year.
The good part is that the shows still go on: Gun shows, knife shows, you name it, the shows are still running. The good news is that turkey season is coming up soon, April 18 until May 23.
It’s just in time to try out that new turkey gun, so let’s pattern that gun and get ready. It’s customary to try out your gun at 40 yards, but in reality, probably most turkeys are shot much closer than that. It also used to be that we would use number 2 or 4 shot for turkeys; now it’s much smaller than that. We are shooting to hit the head, not the body, so our target is much smaller and requires more shot to cover the turkey’s head.
Our limit is one turkey per day and two bearded turkeys per season. In the spring, hours are limited to one-half hour before sunrise to noon for the April 18 to May 9 season. From May 10 to May 23 our limits are from one-half hour before sunrise until sunset. Only number 4 shot or smaller may be used.
Good luck and may your aim be true!
