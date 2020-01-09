RIFLE SEASON ENDS!
After a short three days rifle season is coming to an end (that is, if you have private property Sunday). We saw lots of weather changes this season, from rain to snow to warm to freezing to just plain cold. Whatever it is, be prepared to hunt tomorrow on private or public land, then again on Sunday on private land. That’s it, just like that! It’s all over until bow season opens again.
Fortunately, bow season opens again Monday and runs until the end of the month.
CANVASBACKS AT PERRYVILLE PARK
I like to watch birds, especially ducks. In fact, every morning and evening Val and I feed mallards in front of our house. They are wild ducks; however, they have gotten used to us to the point that they will eat from our hands.
About this time of year we usually see mergansers, following a few wood ducks. However, we do not see canvasbacks. Canvasbacks are beautiful ducks, with an off-red crest over a light grey back with a dark breast. However, they do not occupy our area.
They do, though, live around Perryville Park. In fact, they live there by the dozen, so watching them is real fascination.
They are not alone; they are accompanied by ruddy ducks and mallards. So a good afternoon’s fun is to take your binoculars or, better yet, a spotting scope so you can really zoom in on them.
Set up your spotting scope so you can shift viewpoints and follow the ducks from one spot to another. To make it easier (especially on rainy days) attach your spotting scope to your car window with a Burris spotting scope attachment. Roll your window up or down to get a better view of the ducks. I still need to find out how to attach my camera to my spotting scope, but when I do I will let you know, or you can let me know.
THE GREAT AMERICAN OUTDOOR SHOW!
Once again the Great American Outdoor Show will take place in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. This year it will run from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9. Hours are Saturdays 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and during the week 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. If possible, purchase your ticket online. You will not have to stand in line, plus you usually get a free magazine.
Wear comfortable shoes or boots, for there is a lot of standing. Seats are few and far between. Plan to take some money. There is always something for sale, from jerky to new rods and reels and new bows, too.
There are plenty of shows available, from calling demonstrations to dog competition and bow competition. Also, there will be shows to spend your money on, from throwing an axe to casting a new rod.
This is the place, too, to plan your next fishing trip to the north or a hunting trip to a variety of places. Take along a list of questions to be answered, and ask lots of questions. Ask to see pictures and a list of customers.
Above all, have fun!
