THE SMALL STUFF FIRST
First, let’s cross the catch and release river. Last time I said that rules were subject to change, and such is the case. Trophy season remains the same: There is not one at the present time. What has changed is the catch and keep season: We will be allowed to keep one fish at least 18” long. However, what is the point? Why catch one fish over 18” long?
There is a lot to go into getting ready to fish for rockfish. First, we must buy a license. Next, we buy new lures, spool up new line, maybe buy a new rod and reel. Still, we will need a place to stay and, of course, gas up. It would be much simpler to buy a fish from a fish stand or from a reputable grocery store.
One fish? Who you kidding? I have had problems being in the hospital, then from not being able to walk. One fish is looking pretty slim. Besides, there will be more meetings and the possibilities of changing rules again. Oh, well, maybe by that time I can walk and cast.
Meanwhile, we are between the seasons. Granted, there have been reports of yellow perch being caught. Sounds very good to me. Plus, there is always the solid search for the perfect book.
FIND THE PERFECT BOOK TO READ
I like to read about the world wars, from the Revolutionary War to the Battle of the Frozen Chosin. Jeff Shaara writes to satisfy all. Jeff does not limit his outlooks to that of just one person; the list includes high-ranking officers to common grunts. All are good.
One of his most famous is Gods and Generals, a novel of the Civil War, specifically the Battle of Gettysburg. In other books he writes of the Revolutionary War and of World War I in To the Last Man.
One of his more recent books is The Frozen Hours, the Battle of the Frozen Chosin. This is about one of our most forgotten wars, the Korean War. Despite being surrounded, Chesty Puller leads his Marines over the frozen reservoir to safety.
One thing we don’t consider is the loss of men on both sides. They total in the millions. Another consideration is not only the loss by bullets, both sides lost millions due to freezing. Not just frostbite and the loss of toes and fingers, but also the loss due to hypothermia.
We owe lots of credit to the Army and Marines who stood tall in the battles to protect our nation. Next time the 29th Division has a 21 gun salute, let’s join them to honor the fallen.
Meanwhile, choose a good book or, better yet, visit Utah Beach, Omaha Beach, Gold, Juneau and Sword Beaches. Just being in the American Cemetery will bring a tear to your eye.
