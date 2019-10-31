Muzzleloader season, Part I, is over!
After two weeks the first part of muzzleloader season is over, only to be resumed December 21st and running until January 4th. Once again, 10 deer may be taken. Only one, however, may be a buck.
I’m sure there were deer in abundance in some parts; however, in the section Val and I hunted, deer were scarce, showing in nighttime, but not in the day. We did see several foxes, and Val was resourceful enough to get pictures of foxes within 15 feet of our location. Other than that, we saw the south end of a north-bound skunk padding down the highway.
Be sure to clean your gun well; otherwise, it may not fire when you need it to. Black powder is corrosive. Be sure everything is running well so that when December 21st rolls around, you really are ready.
But bow season is in again!
If you are an avid bow hunter, the time is right for you once again! You have had a chance to let the deer alone for a few days, so they can re-establish their routines. Now it may be safe to take your bow to the woods for a period of time.
Actually, this is good. The Department of Natural Resources sets up the schedule so that the rut is timed with bow season, not rifle season. The rut will be kicking in soon, after your muzzleloader has been put away and your rifle is still gathering dust. Prime time is usually the first couple weeks of November, with the highlights being the middle of November. Plan to be in the woods November 14th to the 17th. That’s right, the 17th is one of several Sundays set aside to hunt. In fact, the 17th is one of two days set aside as Youth Hunt days. So, if you are 16 or under and have taken the hunters safety course, get someone with a license to accompany you to the woods. It could be your lucky day!
It's also squirrel season!
It used to be that squirrel season was a really big day, especially since deer were rarely sighted. So you got your father, uncles, and friends to help you route out squirrels.
Think that’s easy? Woods squirrels ain’t neighborhood squirrels, baby! They’re different critters, skittish, squirrely, as it were, and hitting one or two, let alone the bag limit of six was no easy task. I’m talking hunting with a .22, not a shotgun, but an honest-to-God rifle! If you can shoot squirrels with a .22, then shooting deer with a deer rifle is a piece of cake (or pie. You get my drift.).
Whatever your choice, get it ready and head for the woods. You won’t be successful sitting in front of the TV.
