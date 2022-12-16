ELKTON — After dropping their first three games of the season, the Golden Elks grabbed their first win of the year on Thursday night.
Elkton knocked off North East with a 50-33 victory over the Indians. Elkton's Malana Redden highlighted the offensive performance for the Golden Elks with an 18-point night.
"It feels great. We needed this momentum to carry on throughout the season," Redden said of the first win feeling. "It was all about focus and intensity and getting the dub."
Redden totaled 12 points in the second half, including six in the third quarter. In the third frame of play, only Redden and teammate Aryana Huffstutler scored for the Golden Elks.
Redden found her six third quarter points in the paint, while Huffstutler connected on two field goals and one triple, which extended Elkton's lead to 13 midway through the third quarter.
Huffstutler's seven third quarter came exclusively from the left-side corner, where she found multiple open looks.
"We drilled it and drilled it and drilled it, I think the girls really trust what we say," Elkton Head Coach Gabe Sherrod said. "Aryana is getting really confident in her jump shot and we put in the time in practice. She shoots the ball 100, 200 times a night in practice from that same spot."
The Golden Elks intensity on the boards allowed for multiple second chance opportunities throughout the night with Redden at the forefront for Elkton's effective rebounding.
Sherrod felt his team excelled at getting second chance points, but could have improved its play hauling in defensive rebounds.
"We got to work on boxing out a little bit more. That 2-3 defense that we run, one of the weaknesses of it is finding somebody to box out," Sherrod said. "We'll put the time in at practice to make sure teams don't get as many second chance points."
North East Head Coach Matt Haack credited Elkton for its rebounding effort.
"Our weak side rebounding was not good. We have to do a better job boxing out and locating and boxing them out on the weak side," Haack said. "When they got those rebounds they were consistently getting putbacks and it hurt us."
Elkton jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter with three points from Redden and a triple from Elkton guard Aleigha Gangemi. By the end of the first quarter, Elkton held an 11-8 lead. The second quarter proved to be all Elkton. The Golden Elks outscored North East 16-8 and held an 27-16 lead at the break.
Midway through the fourth quarter, North East cut the Elkton lead to nine with just under five minutes remaining. The Elks, however, followed with an 8-0 run to close out the night.
Haack said his team played well in the second half, but dug themselves in a hole during the first half of play.
"We were happy with the effort late in the game, but we came out too slow to start," Haack said. "We were playing with a little bit of limited personal tonight, but we don't want to make excuses. We have girls who are capable of stepping up and we didn't bring our intensity early."
North East's Saylor Bare led the Indians in scoring with 14 points. North East (0-2) will visit Rising Sun (4-0) on Monday night.
Alongside Redden, multiple Golden Elks contributed on the scoreboard. LeeAnn Pugh ended the night with eight points, Huffstutler finished with seven points, while Essynce Escobales and Gangemi both scored six points for Elkton.
The Golden Elks (1-3) will hit the road for two-straight games at Havre de Grace (2-1) and Edgewood (3-2), before returning home for a Dec. 22 matchup with North Harford (4-1).
For Sherrod, he views this win as a big step for his young team. The Golden Elks saw eight seniors graduate last season.
"For those girls that were watching a little bit last year, not really getting all the minutes, to fill those roles it's going to take some time," Sherrod said. "We like to shoot the ball, so for that to maturate for us, it's big time. I'm really proud of them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.