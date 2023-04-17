RISING SUN — The Tigers' softball team was not phased by its four games over the course of four consecutive days. Sun's determination showed in the victory column throughout the week.
The Tigers concluded their series of games and grew their winning streak to nine wins on Friday with a 5-0 shutout win over Patterson Mill. Prior to Friday's matchup with the Huskies, Rising Sun grabbed a Thursday victory against Perryville, Wednesday win over Fallston and Tuesday triumph against Bohemia Manor.
Rising Sun senior Cadence Williams got the nod for the Tigers and shut down an explosive Huskies offense. The South Alabama commit struck out six Patterson Mill batters and allowed just two hits in the victory. Patterson Mill's offense was averaging just over 10 runs per game through its first six games of the year.
The Huskies also entered Friday afternoon without a loss.
Williams said she tries not to focus too much on the Tigers' opponents and Friday was no different.
"Honestly, I try not to think," Williams said. "I think it's better to just get out there and go at it."
Williams retired the first six Huskies batters in order, before running into a jam in the third inning. A leadoff double by Patterson Mill's Lily Baldwin put the Huskies in position to tie the game at one.
Following a strikeout, Kelsey Price moved Baldwin over to third on a sacrifice bunt. Williams was able to retire Patterson Mill's Kenzie Knight for the final out of the inning on a grounder to third base, which was snagged by Sun's Jordan Lynch and reached Tigers' first baseman Kelsey Barks a step before Knight touched the bag.
Lynch's play in the top of the third inning was one of five outs the Rising Sun junior recorded at the hot corner.
Williams would retire 12 of the remaining 14 Patterson Mill bats in her final four innings of work.
"It makes it so easy for me to pitch because I know [Jordan] is behind me, Sam's behind me, Josalyn, Kelsey, all of them are behind me," Williams said. "I know I have defense behind me, so it kind of takes the weight off my shoulders."
The Rising Sun offense tallied nine hits and saw only one batter retired by strikeout. Josalyn McMillan served as the catalyst for the Tigers' offense going 3-for-4 at the plate. McMillan drove in a run on an RBI-double in the sixth inning to extend Sun's lead to five.
"I knew they were going to throw me [outside], so I was just waiting on it and then really seeing the ball," McMillan said. "I was just trying to make solid contact."
Williams also had a multi-hit game for the Tigers, going 2-for-3 and drove in an RBI on a single in the third inning for Rising Sun. Faith McCullough added an RBI for the Tigers.
Over its four-day stretch of games, the Tigers outscored their opponents 31-2. Rising Sun has picked up victories in its last nine games since dropping its first game of the season on the road against Laurel.
"Our bats have really come alive the past four games," McMillan said. "We have to just keep that up, it's going to be an exciting rest of the season and I think we are going to do good."
Rising Sun will visit Harford Tech on Monday, followed by a road matchup with Perryville on Wednesday.
