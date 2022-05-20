NORTH EAST - The North East baseball is headed to the MPSSAA 2A state semi-finals to face No. 6 Glenelg High School on Tuesday at Regency Stadium in Charles County.
North East earned its spot with a 12-2 win in six innings, ending the game on the 10-run rule against Sparrows Point on Friday.
The win pushes North East to 20-1 on the year and is the eighth straight victory for the Indians.
"They are a tight knit group and they kind of go into each game that they have the idea that they refuse to lose," North East coach Kevin Brown said. "They are a bunch of battlers. We were down 2-0 in the first inning and they don’t let anyone get to them. They keep battling."
Cecil Whig All-County Player of the Year Jacob Whiteman started the game and was struggling to find the strike zone a bit with his breaking pitches.
Whiteman made the correction though and had 8 strikeouts with only one walk and two hit batters over 6 innings on the mound.
"Jacob is a workhorse on the mound," Brown said. "He does what he needs to do to keep us in ballgames. Also, I thought during the last couple games that Austin Keefer is doing a nice job of putting the ball in play."
Keefer got the offense going with a triple and was one of his two hits on the night. The Indians later scored 10 runs in the sixth-inning to end the game.
"One fed off the previous at-bat then the next one kept it going," Brown said of his team's big inning. "We were feeding off each other. And we need to sustain what we are doing and that is putting the ball in play with authority and pitching well.
Anyone that plans to go to the semifinal must purchase tickets online before Tuesday. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
