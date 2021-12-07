Cecil County Parks and Recreation is now accepting Youth Basketball League (YBL) registrations. Registration is $80 per participant. Registration is by your school district. There will be a total of seven (7) leagues. 1st and 2nd grade COED, 3rd and 4th grade girls/boys, 5th and 6th grade girls/boys, and 7th and 8th grade girls/boys. Volunteer Coaches NEEDED: **Please contact Cindy Cantor at ccantor@ccgov.org for a volunteer coaching application. **We need volunteer coaches to make this program happen. ** For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is currently looking for anyone interested in being a volunteer youth basketball coach for our upcoming YBL (Youth Basketball League). If you are interested, please contact Cindy Cantor at ccantor@ccgov.org.
Track and Field Clinic (Grades K-5)
Come join Cecil County Parks and Recreation for our upcoming Track and Field Clinics! This six-week program is designed for beginner runners (grades K-5) who want to learn something new and be active. Each clinic includes training in various events: running heats, sprints, distance, long jump, softball throw, and relays. The session will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Cecil Arena, starting January 5th to February 9th. The cost of the program is $45 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
