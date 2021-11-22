Cecil County Parks and Recreation is now accepting Youth Basketball League (YBL) registrations. Registration is $80 per participant. Registration is by your school district. There will be a total of seven (7) leagues. 1st and 2nd grade COED, 3rd and 4th grade girls/boys, 5th and 6th grade girls/boys, and 7th and 8th grade girls/boys. Volunteer Coaches NEEDED: **Please contact Jake Hough at jhough@ccgov.org, for a volunteer coaching application. **We need volunteer coaches to make this program happen. ** For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Peewee Energy
Come out and let your kids have a ball during Peewee Energy! This program is a great way to let your child run off some energy while getting exercise during the cold winter months! Open play at Cecil Arena with access to balls, building blocks, tunnels, a bounce house, and more. Parents must stay and accompany children. Peewee Energy will be held at the Cecil Arena, for children ages 2-6, Tuesday mornings from 9:30 — 11 am starting January 11th. Tuesday’s (9:30 am — 11:00 am) -January 11, 18, 25 -Feb. 1,8,15, and 22 -March 1,15,29 -April 5, and 12. There will be an Easter Egg hunt on the last day of Peewee Energy. The cost of this 12-week session is $65. DROP-INS WELCOME! The drop-in COST is to be determined. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Winter Adult Soccer League
The Adult Soccer League will begin playing games on Sunday, February 20th at the Indoor Turf Field. **Dependent on weather and scheduling conflicts game may be played at Calvert Regional Park, or another night during the week. ** Games will be played on Sunday nights between 9 pm-midnight dependent on the number of teams registered by the deadline. Rosters, with a signed waiver for each player, and $400 registration are due before teams will be scheduled. Teams will also pay ref fees of $20 per game given to staff on-site. There will be two leagues. 35 and over soccer league, and an ultimate league. **Your team captain must state which league you are interested in at the time of registration. Roster forms and waivers can be requested by emailing, Jake Hough at jhough@ccgov.org. *No individual registration allowed; all players must have a team. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
