Tennis
One-on-one and group lessons are now available at the Rising Sun Community Center Tennis Courts. These lessons are taught by professional instructor Terry Tallman. Call 410- 656-5125 to schedule one-on-one lessons or visit cecilrec.recdesk.com for group lessons. Youth Basketball Clinic
This four-week basketball clinic is designed to teach children ages 6-13, the fundamentals of basketball. Campers will practice on a lower basket to encourage self- confidence and help reinforce proper technique. This clinic will begin on July 10th, 2021 and take place at the Rising Sun Community Center Tennis Courts from 10am to 12pm. The cost of this program is $40 per participant. This clinic will go on for a total of four weeks and will take place on Saturdays. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Safetyville — Cecil Manor Elementary School
This Summer register for our next Safetyville program at Cecil Manor Elementary School starting on July 12th. This program was designed in conjunction with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and CCPS. This program is offered to children ages 4 & 5 who will be taught safety habits and awareness through an interactive two-week program. Participants can choose from two sessions: 8:30am-10:30am or 10:45am-12:45am. The program is Monday-Thursday both weeks. The cost of this program is $42 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656- 5125.
