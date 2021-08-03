Cecil County Parks and Recreation is currently looking to recruit local farmers’, crafters, and vendors to attend our first-ever pop-up Farmers’/Crafters’ Market this Summer! Market hours will be from 9am to 1pm (4 hours). Vendors will have from 8am — 9am to set up their station, and 1pm to 2pm to pack up their station. The market will be hosted at the outdoor parking lot located at the Cecil Arena. The market will either take place on Saturday, August 21st rain or shine. *The $10 “Set-Up” fee-only covers the first Pop-Up Farmers’ Market date, hosted by Cecil County Parks and Recreation Department* *All vendors must be approved before submitting the $10 “Set-Up” Payment”* Anyone who may be interested in being a vendor at the first-ever Cecil County Parks and Recreation Farmers Market must submit an online application. Online Application: https://forms.gle/weShDuq9j71Q5jd19
Wool Felting Work Shop
On August 26th CCPR will be hosting a Wool Felting Work Shop at the Rising Sun Community Center from 6 pm to 8 pm. The cost of this program is $15 per participant. Experience making fiber arts projects using wool, a felt square, and a needle. Come to our workshop to experience felting and make 2D pictures suitable for framing! — no mess involved! For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
