Summer Adult Pickleball League
Cecil County Parks and Recreation will be offering a Tuesday night Adult Pickleball Drop-In/Pick-Up League at Rising Sun Middle School Tennis Courts from 6 pm until 8:00 pm, starting Tuesday, May 18th, 2021. There is no cost to this program. Online registration is required through Cecilrec.Recdesk.com. This league is just for fun (not competitive). This program is also an outlet to learn about the game of Pickleball. All participants must be 18 or older to register. There is a total of three pickleball courts, allowing for a total of 18 participants. This league will start May 18th and will go on once every week on Tuesday nights until August 24th. Players are recommended to bring their own Pickleball Paddles (There will be a few spare paddles participants can use during the program. This program is “weather permitting” If there is any inclement on that Tuesday night, the day will be canceled and there will be no additional week added onto the end of the program due to facility rental limitations. To register online please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com or call 410-656-5125.
Zumba Glow Party
Register for our Zumba Glow Party Program today! Zumba is an aerobic fitness program featuring movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance and performed primarily in Latin American dance music. The class is designed to burn up to 1200 calories. The class will be held on Friday, July 23rd from 7-8 pm at the Rising Sun Community Center. The cost of the program is $15. To register online please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com or call 410-656-5125.
Alcohol Inks Adult Art Class
Come join us for our two-night adult paint class focused on the use of Alcohol Inks. The program will be held on June 17 and June 24 from 6-7:30 pm at the Rising Sun Community Center. Ages 16+. Learn about this vibrant, fluid new art form that is trending. Create bright, colorful images that can be abstract or impressionistic. No prior art experience is needed because we will teach you everything you need to know. Using alcohol inks, one can paint, blow, or direct the pigment to a non-porous surface to create surprising stunning effects! The cost of the program is $25. To register online please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com or call 410-656-5125.
Important Program Updates
This week Cecil County Parks and Recreation has made some changes to two of our upcoming programs this Summer! One of those programs, is our second set of Safetyville Camps that were supposed to take place first at Gilpin Manor Elementary School, then got moved to Elkton High School, and now that location must be changed again unfortunately. The second set of Safetyville Camps will now take place at a location that is “To Be Determined” soon. More information regarding this future update will be announced as soon as possible.
Our second change was to our Summer Field Hockey Training & Leagues Program. All Summer Field Hockey sessions for Children entering grades K-8, High Schoolers, and Adults will now begin on May 25th, 2021 at the Calvert Regional Park Turf Field. Grades K-8 will play from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. The Adult League will play from 6:45pm to 7:45pm. Finally, the High School league will play from 8:00pm to 9:00pm. This program will take place on Tuesday Nights starting May 25th to July 13th, 2021.
