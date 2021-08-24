Cecil County Parks and Rec will be offering a speed and agility clinic for boys and girls in grades K-5, and grades 6-8 this fall at the Cecil Arena. Grades K-5: 6:30 pm — 7:30pm, Grades 6-8: 7:30 pm — 8: 30pm.When? Tuesday Nights Starting September 14th until October 19th. The cost of this program is $50 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Puppy Fun Run 2021
We have our first ever Puppy Fun Run! Pick up a leash, and call your furry best friend, and head on over to CCPR first ever Puppy Fun Run on Saturday September 25th! Furry friends of all ages are welcome. Check -in for this event will occur from 8:15 am to 9:00 am. The fun run will start at 9:05am sharp! This event will run until 11:00am to ensure there is enough time for everyone to finish their optional 1-to-3-mile run/walk around the Calvert Park paved trail. Registration is only $15. With this, you get a matching T-Shirt (for yourself) and a Bandana (for your Furry Friend). **Keep in mind that the person who registers for this event will get the T- Shirt for themselves, and a matching bandana for their Furry Friend. ** For information, and to
register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125. *First 50-100 registrants will receive one T-Shirt for themselves, and one Bandana for their Furry Friend.
