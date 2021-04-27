Summer Field Hockey Leagues (High School, and Adult)
This Summer there will be two Field Hockey Leagues. One for girls in grades 9-12 (no graduates). Then the adult league for anyone 18 or older. Games will be played on Tuesday nights at Calvert Regional Park from 6-7 pm (HS League), and 7-8 pm (Adult League). 8 weeks of games, starting May 25th. The cost is $60. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Super Summer Camps and Programs
Summer camps and programs are right around the corner, and registration is limited. Camps/Programs include Club Extreme, two Volleyball Camps, two Tennis Camps, three Basketball Camps, Football Camp, two Track and Field Camps, STEAM Camps, Abrakadoodle Art Camps, Youth Basketball Clinic, Susquehanna River Kayaking Tours, Zumba Glow Party, and our Safetyville program (Rising Sun High School and Gilpin Manor Elementary School *If Available*). For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer
The season for Cecil Wolfpack is right around the corner! Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer includes Competition Cheer, 4&5y Flag Football, 6-7 Clinic Tackle, and 8-14u Competitive Tackle Football. The cost for flag football is $60, the cost for cheer is $150, and the cost for tackle football is $175. For in-person registration please visit the Cecil Arena on May 9th and June 13th from 12-4 pm (min $50 due at registration). You can also register online or by phone, by visiting cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
