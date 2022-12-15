COLORA — Scotland Campus: First Love proved to be too much for West Nottingham Prep on Wednesday afternoon.
The Rams suffered their fifth straight loss in a 120-76 defeat against Scotland Campus: First Love. First Love's Aaron Davis led the team in scoring with 38 points. Davis connected on eight triples, which made up more than half of Davis' point total on the night.
West Nottingham Prep Head Coach Anthony Gibson believes his team's ability to compete comes down to the Rams' ability to play defense.
"Its about focusing on the little things we tell ourselves every day, which is boxing out, getting back in transition on defense," Gibson said. "In the half court I thought we were pretty good when we were loaded up, had five below the ball, ready to play defense."
First Love started the game with a 21-7 run, before Gibson called a timeout just over six minutes into the game. The Rams responded out of the timeout with an 11-5 run of their own, including three triples to whittle First Love's advantage down to eight.
From that point on, West Nottingham's 26-18 deficit would be the closest they'd come to First Love's lead. First Love finished the half outscoring West Nottingham Prep 27-18, including a buzzer-beating bucket at the end of the half.
"This team loves to run and get up and down the court," Gibson said. "We had to get back in transition."
West Nottingham's T.J. Vaughn finished the game with a team-high 26 points. Vaughn knocked down six three-pointers and 24 of his points came in the first half of play.
Vaughn, currently playing in his post graduate year, is the team captain of the Rams and is one of the lead scoring options for West Nottingham.
"He's working super hard out there to get his shots and do everything in terms of distributing the ball," Gibson said of Vaughn. "He's the guy who makes the team go, he's our leading scorer, if not our second leading scorer and he's super consistent."
Three other Rams finished the night in double figures. Post grad Terry Long finished with 14 points, sophomore D.J. Brown ended with 13 points and Post grad Ansar Saleen finished with 12 points.
West Nottingham Prep (2-10) visits The George School on Friday, followed by hosting Episcopal Academy on Saturday. The Rams' head coach believes his team's recent mistakes are correctable as the season continues on.
"The message is all of our issues right now are super correctable," Gibson said. "There is nothing we can't fix."
