COLORA — For three quarters, West Nottingham and Tome were locked in a back and forth affair. That was until the Rams found a small bit of breathing room.
Ray Tsai’s pair of fourth quarter triples helped propel West Nottingham to a 59-50 win over the Titans and secured the Rams’ second win of the season. Tsai finished the night with 24 points and served as the leading scorer for West Nottingham.
“Ray turned out big for us in the second half, he hit multiple threes and hit that big one in the corner that pretty much sealed the game up,” West Nottingham Head Coach Zack Ward said. “If his shot’s not falling we tell him to attack. It looked like both were falling for him today which was great for us.”
With under three minutes remaining in the final quarter and West Nottingham holding a 54-47 advantage, Tsai drilled a right-side corner three to give West Nottingham a 10-point lead and iced the game for the Rams.
Tsai credited his teammates for his high-scoring performance.
“My teammates wanted me to shoot, so I got points for my team,” Tsai said.
West Nottingham entered halftime with a 33-29 lead. The beginning of the second half, however, was all Tome. A Layton Lee three pointer followed by back-to-back baskets by Spencer Cain and Herald Beljour put the Titans on a 7-0 run and gave Tome a 36-33 advantage.
Coming out of a timeout with 5:10 left in the third quarter, Ward’s team responded. The Rams went on an 11-3 run to close out the third quarter, including a pair of threes from Ibrahim Pinon-Buenacasa and Iago Focinos-Gutierrez to put the Rams back on top.
“The first half we honestly didn’t think it was going to be close,” Ward said. “All my guys came out and they played kind of slow. At halftime we had to have a talk because we weren’t playing to our capabilities. We had to push the ball, push the tempo.”
West Nottingham put up 16 points in the final quarter, while limiting the Titans to just 10 points.
“Our coach told us we needed to play hard defense,” Tsai said. “In the first half we played [a two-three zone] and they shot a lot of three-pointers, so we played one-on-one in the second half. We played good defense in the second half.”
Alongside Tsai’s 20-plus point performance, Focinos-Gutierrez finished with 18 points and three triples on the night. West Nottingham’s Jonathan Aina ended the day with eight points, all coming in the first quarter.
Freshman Layton Lee and senior Sam Booth both reached double figures for the Titans, finishing with 14 points. Tome freshman Spencer Cain added 13 points to go along with eight rebounds. Tome will host Providence Christian Academy on Tuesday and ASPIRA Academy on Friday.
The win moves West Nottingham to 2-1 on the young season. The Rams will visit Cristo Rey on Wednesday.
“I told my guys we got to come into every game not thinking that we’re just going to win or loss. We got to come in, play our game, play hard,” Ward said. “We got to play defense and hit free throws, that is what it comes down to at the end of the day. If we are able to do that, we’re going to be able to win our games.”
