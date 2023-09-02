NORTH EAST — Indians head football coach Taylor Slaughenhoupt knew better than anyone the challenge his team faced in hosting Easton High School to open the 2023 season.
Slaughenhoupt, an Easton graduate in his fourth season as head coach of North East's program, was effusive in his praise of the opposition after the Indians fell 38-6 to the Warriors squad led by Slaughenhoupt’s former coaches.
“It meant a lot,” Slaughenhoupt said. “Very proud moment to be able to coach against [him.] I have a ton of respect for Coach [Matt] Griffith, Coach Bordley, the entire staff. They coached me, and that’s a high-quality program.”
That aside, Slaughenhoupt felt North East missed its opportunities to strike while the Indians’ defense held Easton relatively at bay. The Warriors’ first touchdown came at the 6:00 mark in the first quarter, earning them a 7-0 lead, which stood at the end of the opening period. North East’s Avery Sudina recovered an Easton fumble with 2:40 left in the first to help the deficit remain one score.
The Indians’ offense did not capitalize on that takeaway, nor the interception by North East senior defensive back Collin Fulks that came with 6:20 remaining in the first half. Sudina appeared to tip the football for Fulks to haul it in.
With the door left open for the Warriors to pull away, they did just that in the closing three minutes of the second quarter. Easton quarterback Michael O’Connor found Colin Mooney for a touchdown pass that pushed the Warrior lead to 14-0 with 2:28 to go in the second. O’Connor struck again with just under a minute left in the first half, finding the end zone on the run to secure Easton’s 21-0 halftime lead.
Slaughenhoupt believes it all could have transpired far differently for the hosts had they been more polished in the opening game.
“Our guys were hungry and we came out hungry,” Slaughenhoupt said. “It was a good game there early on. We made some mistakes and quite honestly, my takeaway from this is that yeah, the score ended up being 38-6, but if we eliminated our mistakes, it’s a whole different game.”
The three-touchdown halftime spread proved insurmountable for North East, but the Indians did get on the board. Junior running back Mason Boyd punched it in from five yards out to make it 35-6 in favor of Easton with 11:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Slaughenhoupt complimented Boyd and junior running back Garrette Kirby on their toughness. He is in search of more of it from his young roster.
“I will say we gotta find some toughness,” Slaughenhoupt said. “That’s another message. Proud of the way they came out, but then we are going to find the guys that are tough. And the guys that are tough are going to respond.”
Slaughenhoupt sees a foundation to build on, but acknowledges there is a long road ahead after just one game. His vision for the team is clear.
“We have a good amount of guys that battle,” Slaughenhoupt said. “My challenge to the boys [is] we’re gonna get the whole team battling. And when we get the whole team battling like that, we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
North East fell into and later dodged the second-half running clock against Easton, ultimately avoiding the shutout as well. But the way Slaughenhoupt sees it, the Indians left early points on the field that could have changed the season opener’s trajectory.
“We made mistakes, and those mistakes cost us," Slaughenhoupt said. "Quality teams make you pay for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.