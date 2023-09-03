NORTH EAST — Fresh off a victory in the MIL league championship last fall, Tome is looking for a repeat as they prepare for a new season with a new coach leading the Titans.
Ben Davis joins Tome as its head coach after coaching club volleyball for five years at the 18-year-old, 15-year-old and 13-year-old levels. Davis inherits the program from Chris Spencer, a good friend of Davis’, who took the head coaching position at Bohemia Manor. The Titans will return a wealth of experience at the front of the net in outside hitter and All-County selection Katy Bullerman. The Tome senior finished her junior year with 141 kills, 57 aces, 67 digs and three blocks. Grace Bradfield will start her junior year on the sidelines with the Titans due to an injury. Bradfield comes off a sophomore campaign at the outside hitter spot with 162 kills, 77 digs, 39 aces and All-County honors.
Tome will also see an influx in young players with Bullerman’s younger sister, Audrey, and senior Ashley Widdoes’ younger sister, Brooke, joining the roster. Davis sees his incoming freshmen as huge additions, especially with the absence of one of his outside hitter.
“It’s always fun watching the older players push the younger players because they learn so much from the older players,” Davis said. “That’s how you get better, iron sharpens iron.”
After a 17-2 record and a MIL championship, Davis said he and his girls want to prove they are one of the top volleyball programs in the county. Alongside it’s league schedule, which includes the likes of Tri-State Christian Academy, West Nottingham and Providence Christian Academy, the Titans are currently slated to face Perryville on Oct. 2 and North East on Oct. 16.
“I told them our goal is to win the league, but I also want to prove that we are one of the best teams in the county,” Davis said. “Especially from a small school, we’re going for bragging rights.”
Spencer takes over Eagles volleyball program
Chris Spencer is no stranger for his teams having success on the hardwood, making it fitting that the former Tome coach will now take over one of the county’s top public school programs from a year ago.
Spencer joins Bohemia Manor volleyball and will take over for Sabrina Larmer, who spent 11 years with the team and guided the Eagles to a Class 1A state semifinals appearance in 2021 and a trip to the 1A East regional finals last season. Spencer, a teacher at Bohemia Manor, said most of the decision to make the switch came down to one thought. One day having the ability to coach his daughter.
“When Coach Larmer left here, it just made sense, my daughter’s here, I work here.” Spencer said. “ She’s in elementary school, so I got a few years, but I’m not going anywhere. It was really difficult to leave Tome because I love that team and I love those girls.”
The Eagles’ roster boasts 10 juniors and one senior. The roster makeup bodes a familiar sight for Spencer, as he coached Bohemia Manor’s middle school team in the spring the past two years. Junior Hadlee Hamm will be Bo Manor’s libero to start the season, taking over for Julia Holmes. Adriana Scuderi is an up-and-coming prospect at the outside hitter spot in the eyes of Spencer, as the Eagles aim to fill spots open in front of the net with the departure of last year’s middle hitter and Player of the Year Rylee Lenz, along with her sister Raegan.
“The depth of our talent is in that junior class, which when you think about, this is next year’s roster,” Spencer said. “I didn’t feel like I was going in blind because I coached these girls in middle school who are now sophomores, the freshmen are on JV and I’ve coached a couple of them with club and I’ve had them as students too, so it’s made it a little bit easier where I can come in and they know me and I know them already.”
Peterson starting new chapter with Elkton volleyball
During her time as a member of the Golden Elks’ volleyball team, Destiny Peterson said her former head coach Amy Sexton, always inspired her to keep going. It made Peterson’s decision to take the head coaching job — after a year of volunteering for last year’s squad — a no-brainer when given the chance.
“I noticed just the change that came with Elkton High School over the years, I felt like it drove me towards this, like I want to bring it back to what I saw when I played,” Peterson said. “The love, everything that I played with, it just came back to me.”
Peterson takes over the position from Kim Brown and inherits a team that suffered a loss in the regional quarterfinals to North East. Peterson said Elkton will keep a smaller varsity roster with five seniors, three juniors and a sophomore. Senior Danielle Rogers returns at the middle hitter spot for the Elks with Peterson praising Rogers for her leadership off the court and her versatility on the floor. Libero Danielle Davis, along with outside hitters Jessica Keithley and Riley DuHamell and defensive specialist Kendall Gitau all make their return with the Golden Elks.
“We’re just making it work honestly, the talent that came in this year is completely different, especially with JV you’ll see more of a difference,” Peterson said. “Everything is a fresh start, we’re starting new with everything, we’re trying some things out and we will see how it goes.”
Tri-State returns upperclassmen heavy roster
After falling three sets short of back-to-back MIL championships, Tri-State Christian Academy will aim for another berth in the league title game with a new head coach at the helm.
Cinda Thomas will take over the Crusaders’ volleyball program from Andy Mussaw, after Thomas served as an assistant coach with Tri-State the previous two seasons. Thomas also coached middle school volleyball at the formerly-known Elkton Christian Academy and Mount Aviat Academy.
“I’ve always been into volleyball and always been into coaching so I knew this was something I was always going to want to do eventually, once it opened up an offer to me it was like a no-brainer,” Thomas said. “They are very comfortable with me, so I feel like [the team] is able to be very honest about how they feel about things.”
The Crusaders enter the season with nine upperclassmen, led by their two captains in Etta Harris and Baylie Thomas. Harris comes off a season with 70 kills and 18 blocks at the middle hitter spot, while Thomas led Tri-State Christian with 80 kills, 166 digs and 55 aces. The Crusaders’ head coach was hopeful Thomas could take over the duties of libero,but said her team is currently mulling over their options. Tessa Davis will also return to Tri-State and will be used at a setting spot, according to Thomas.
Thomas said the Crusaders were trying to figure out the setter spot most of last season and is hopeful more consistency at the position can benefit the squad as a whole. The program is also set to mix things up on the schedule this year with county matchups against Perryville, Elkton and North East. Thomas said it’s the first time the program has faced CCPS teams. She and her girls are ready for it.
“I feel like it will give them some more competition,” Thomas said. “I’m kind of excited to see how play goes with the public schools.”
Panthers looking to put last season behind them
Coming off a one-win season in his 10th year as Perryville head coach, Matt Borrelli has a simple message for his girls as they start the fall season. To put last year in the rearview mirror.
“Anytime you go through struggles in life you can react in one of two ways, you can let it get the best of you or you can learn from it and move on,” Borrelli said. “That’s just been our mindset as a team, we have a rule, we’re not talking about last year. We experienced it, we went through it, we learned from it, it’s in the past and we’re going to be better from it this year.”
The Panthers are set to enter the year with a balanced roster with Ryleigh Racine, Makayla Seymour, Ella Harmen, Presley Givens, Zoe Elfiki and Melina Christofano makeup Perryville returning core of seniors. Perryville will also enter the year with four juniors and four sophomores on the roster. Borrelli expects Racine, one his outside hitters, to prove herself as one of the top outside hitters in the county, while noting she will play a versatile part in Perryville’s offense.
Perryville was bounced in the semifinals of the 1A East regional playoffs, after knocking off Joppatowne in the quarterfinals. The Panthers will begin the season on Sept. 5 at Rising Sun.
“We have a good balanced team right now, there is a lot of positivity around the team and everyone is working hard,” Borrelli said. “We are optimistic for a successful season.”
Rising Sun hopes to get over the regional playoff hump
The past two seasons, Rising Sun has come up a game short of the state playoffs. Tigers’ head coach Logan Bowers is hopeful that his team can finally get past the regional finals in 2023.
Rising Sun finished the season with an 8-10 record, but back-to-back wins against North Harford and Harford Tech sprung the Tigers back into the 2A East regional finals, before coming up short in a three sets to one loss at the hands of Fallston. It marked the second straight year Rising Sun’s season came to an end because of the Cougars.
“Fallston’s been our achilles heel, I’m about tired of losing to Fallston, so that’s our goal there, to get beyond them in the playoffs,” Bowers said. “I feel confident we can make a good strong run this year.”
The Tigers return six seniors, including Gracie Herron, Annie Valetutti, Madison Fairweather, Madelyn Norman-Wilson, Carolyn Dutterer and Addison Pierce, along with four experienced juniors from last year’s squad. Bowers’ team possesses depth with multiple outside hitters, setters and defensive specialists. While playing time for all might be hard to come by at times, Bowers believes his depth is a huge addition for his squad.
“We got a lot of depth in all the positions,” Bowers said. “It’s definitely an advantage having six of them returning, but we also have a good many of the juniors that were actually returning from last year, all four of them were on the team last year, so they’ve got another year of experience underneath them.”
North East names new coach
North East volleyball will begin its first year with head coach Dan Webber leading the way for the Indians.
Webber, who possesses coaching experience at the club level and was a longtime player of the sport, takes over the program from Joe Burkhardt. The Indians finished the year with a record over .500, while picking up a victory in the regional quarterfinals, before falling to Fallston in straight sets in the regional semis.
“I’ve served as an assistant coach for a couple club volleyball teams about 13 years ago and I played volleyball for 30-some years,” Webber said. “I heard through the grapevine they were looking for somebody and I went ahead and applied for it.”
North East returns five seniors from a season ago and will look to replace the production from last year’s senior class of Rachel Mullins, Ally Schaible, Virginia Coker and Delaney Stanley that combined for 134 kills, 36 blocks and 188 assists. North East’s incoming senior class includes Alyssa Lively, Reagan Uhrin, Izzy Pierson, Kiersten Sarubin and Hope Upham.
“It’s definitely a work in progress, I wasn’t around last year, but I know we had some seniors graduate,” Webber said. “I’m kind of right now seeing what’s the best fit for the team.”
