PERRYVILLE — Panthers Head Coach Sean Sandora said his team adopted the underdog role in its week of preparation for the undefeated Edgewood Rams. Perryville’s mentality was apparent Thursday night, despite its 19-16 loss to Edgewood.
Sandora’s squad erased a 10-point deficit in the final nine minutes of the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime tied at 13. A Zack Ayers go-ahead field from the 10-yard line gave the Panthers a 16-13 lead to start the overtime period. Edgewood’s Jahmir Torres, however, put a damper on the Perryville comeback. The junior wide receiver scored on a 10-yard rush to hand the Panthers their third loss of the season.
“We just came out and played as hard as we could,” Sandora said. “It’s finally good to see when we don’t beat ourselves in regard to special teams miscues, penalty miscues or turning the ball over that we have a pretty good quality football team.”
The Panthers’ special teams scored all 16 points, coming exclusively off the legs of Zack Ayers. After Edgewood extended its lead to 13-3 on a 26-yard touchdown reception by Michael Lee, Ayers answered the bell with a big play of his own.
Ayers returned the ensuing kickoff 84-yards for a touchdown and jumpstarted Perryville's comeback. After back-to-back offensive drives stalled for both offenses, the Panthers’ defense made its mark. Perryville recovered an Isaiah Megginson fumble to set up its offense at midfield.
Six plays later, Ayers connected on his second of three field goals with 1:58 remaining to ultimately send the game to overtime.
Sandora said miscommunication in the secondary resulted in Edgewood's score to push its lead to double digits. The Panthers head coach credited Ayers and his seniors for staying poised and eventually getting the game to overtime.
“[Ayers] came back out, took that kickoff return, we saw on film the middle would be open and he took it to the house,” Sandora said. “He’s been making big plays for us all year long.”
Junior running back Ethen Gunter led the Perryville offense and was the main source in the Panthers movement of the football. Gunter finished the evening with 119 rushing yards on 20 carries, including 12 of those attempts coming in the second half.
In Perryville’s win over North East, Gunter finished with over 100 yards rushing, but fumbled the football twice. Sandora said he and his staff challenged the junior running back to play turnover free. Gunter finished with no turnovers.
“He’s a load to get down when he’s going north and south and he protected the ball really well this game,” Sandora said. “He’s just running hard and running through arm tackles and running through shoulder tackles.”
Edgewood Head Coach Keith Rawlings praised Gunter and Ayers for their performances and believes the pair both have the ability to play at the collegiate level.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I can tell talent,” Rawlings said. “College football players stand out in the game and everybody sees them and you saw those kids and you watch tape and they jump out on tape.”
The Rams entered Thursday’s matchup allowing points just once through its first five games, when Elkton scored 20 points in a 53-20 loss. Edgewood outscored its last three opponents 113-0. Perryville will host Patterson Mill (4-1) on Oct. 14.
Sandora hopes the Panthers’ gritty performance will encourage his team as the regular season enters its final three weeks.
“I told them when we broke it down, ‘look what we can do when we don’t beat ourselves,’” Sandora said. “We play four quality quarters of football and execute at a high level, we have a very good football team.”
