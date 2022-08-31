CHESAPEAKE CITY — Last season marked the second-straight year Lissy Dean and Bohemia Manor reached the first round of the 1A state playoffs. Once again the Eagles look to continue their long-term success under its longtime soccer coach.
The Eagles will begin the year returning a handful of experience from last season’s squad that fell in the state quarterfinals to Fallston. The roster will include five returning seniors, including Sarah Shives, Colleen Nelsen, Paige Racine, Erika Clarke and Julia Walz.
The Eagles also return two juniors in Briana Poullard and Addie Sample who led Bohemia Manor in two major offensive categories last year. Poullard led the team in goals with 14, while Sample led the team in assists with 8. Dean said she is keeping her eyes on freshmen Hallie Stansfield and Sarah Holmes to make immediate impacts on the team.
“We have some great leaders on our team this year and some studs who are coming up as freshmen. I’m excited to see them all put it together and see what we can do by the end,” Dean said. “From the seniors to the freshmen, we got all four out there on the field to start with.”
Dean and the Eagles have reached the regional finals six times dating back to 2014.
“It's pretty much just one day at a time. We don’t want to get too far in advance here that we lose sight of the important things, which is we got hurt in our seedings last year because we ended up playing Fallston who ended up winning the state, so every game matters,” Dean said. “We really just have to take every game and put our best effort out there every single time.”
Large junior class bolsters Panthers roster
John Myers and Perryville start the new year with midfielder Kylie Narvell serving as the only returning senior from last year’s Panthers team. That does not mean the Panthers lack experience.
Brooklynn Myers, Ella Schwacke, Hailey Myers, Kamryn Marcinkevich, Krizzia Belgira, Sage Cole and Sarah Murrell are entering their junior years at Perryville. The seven rising juniors make up a large portion of returners from last season’s Perryville squad that reached the 1A regional final. Myers sees that as a huge positive as the Panthers look to grow their program.
“Last year they got a ton of game experience. Most of those girls started every game for us. Even though we are once again a young team this year, these girls have experience, these girls have been in these big games,” Myers said of his rising junior class. “They got to play Bo Manor in the regionals game last year and got to see these really intense games. They’re coming in with a little more experience than what you would expect for a junior.”
Myers noted the Panthers will have a large varsity roster this season, with no junior varsity squad. He is also excited for his freshmen class, which currently is adding 10 new faces to the high school program.
Last season marked the second year the Panthers lost to Bohemia Manor in the east regional final. Myers is hopeful his team can make a third straight appearance and this time possibly get into the state tournament.
“For those girls to go into that game and knowing that we beat them earlier in the year at Bo Manor, they knew they had a shot; it just didn't work out. Now they’re just ready to go, ready to see them again,” Myers said of the regional final. “We want to be right back where we were last year. We want to be competing for a regional championship.”
Shelley taking over as new Golden Elks head coach
Rick Shelley enters his first season at Elkton with 12 years of travel soccer coaching experience under his belt. Now, he gets to apply what he’s learned to the high school game.
The Golden Elks and its first-year head coach will start the season with two active seniors, along with a plethora of juniors and surprising freshmen talent. Shelley noted he expects at least three freshmen to start when Elkton’s season kicks off next week on the road at Perryville.
Shelley looks for freshman Avery Squitieri to take over one of the center midfielder positions, along with returning midfielder Elianna Teigland. The first-year Elkton head coach hopes fellow newcomers Chloe Barrett and Ojahne Boyd will help reconstruct the Golden Elks defense. Cassidy Shelley is the only returning player from Elkton’s back line.
“I’m excited to see what the girls can do. I think we unexpectedly got some freshmen that I was not counting on that I think are going to help us a lot this year,” Shelley said. “I think that will be a big surprise to me at least and especially for the rest of the team because I really think they’ll be able to contribute to the team this year.”
Shelley noted right now he is aiming to get his team to jell together. He is hopeful his large number of juniors, who started the past two seasons, can help teach the younger players on the Elkton squad.
“I don’t care how much talent you have on the field, if they can’t jell and play together you’re not going to be successful, period,” Shelley said. “I really try and preach that to them, you’ve got to do things better as a team, better than everybody else and that’ll allow us to compete.”
Rising Sun enters season with promising sophomore group
Head Coach John Hartnett enters his seventh season at Rising Sun with a young squad and plenty of names to watch prior to the Tiger's home opener against Harford Tech on Friday.
Riley Brickey, Abigail Wishart, Victoria Heath, Abriana Bolz, Hailey Celeste and Cameron Mink makeup a group of six sophomores who started for the Tigers last season as freshmen. Hartnett’s group will also return senior captains Alayna Eyman and Paige Mackie, who Hartnett hopes can provide leadership to his team.
“They’re hungry. They’re eager. They’re willing to work hard. I just have a very coachable group of girls and they’re willing to put in the time, the effort and they work hard in the offseason,” Hartnett said. “We’ve been pretty lucky with young talent coming and having kids play for years on varsity.”
Rising Sun’s season came to an end at the hand of Harford Tech last season in the 2A East Region Semifinal. The Tigers finished with a record of 7-5 in 2021. Hartnett looks for his team to improve daily as the season starts up.
“Take it day-by-day, get better each day,” Hartnett said. “Obviously our ultimate goal is to have a winning season, winning record and to hopefully win when it matters at the end of the season come playoff time.”
North East enters season with experienced squad
After seeing an impressive 2021 season come to an end in the regional semifinals, North East is set to return a large group of girls from its strong fall team.
Indians Head Coach Tom Decker said he has a “strong group” starting out the year with a total of 15 returning upperclassmen. Saylor Bare, Summer Mencer and Allyson Miklas are three of the seven seniors returning for North East.
Amber Baumiller, Abby Cocco, Kayla Morton and Trinity Wanzer will also return for their last season with the Indians.
The group of eight juniors is led by midfielder Katy Hammer, Goalie Larkin Himmelreich, Alyssa Long and Sophie Scheffler. Decker believes his junior goalkeeper can serve as a valuable piece for his team entering the season.
“She’s going to be solid between the pipes, she’s going to be good,” Decker said of Himmelreich.
North East comes off a 2021 campaign with a 9-3 record, including a five-game win streak that stretched from late September to early October. The Indians held the top seeding entering the 2A East Region playoff last year, before falling to North Harford in the semifinals.
Decker and his squad have participated in two scrimmage play days since the preseason began. The tenured North East soccer coach said he thinks his team is working well entering the season.
“They’re playing really well as a team right now and we’re growing every day we have a play day or a scrimmage,” Decker said. “The only way they're going to start to develop is in the more games we get in, so we’re going to take the early season games to build and develop playing as a team and as the division games and playoff games roll around we should be pretty solid.”
