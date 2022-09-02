ELKTON — The Golden Elks boys soccer coaching staff is “homegrown” in the words of fourth-year Elkton Head Coach Andrew Fetterolf. With he and his coaching staff all having ties to the Elkton program, rebuilding Elkton soccer would only make sense.
Fetterolf is anticipating the new season for the program as a total of 15 freshmen are set to begin their first seasons of high school soccer. The incoming freshmen make up over fifty percent of the roster.
“We were kind of bummed our numbers were low again this year, but it's exciting we have a class that big because if we get another class like that next year then we bounce back,” Fetterolf said. “There’s been a lot of talent in that freshmen class.”
Elkton’s head coach said he is already impressed by freshman Trey Givens and sophomore Omar Villegas. Fetterolf noted Givens will likely be one of the team’s starting forwards entering the season and added Villegas is making a name for himself on the squad in just his second year.
Elkton will return three seniors captains in Michael Marra, Colin Joyce, Justin Kirk and junior captain Logan Barrett.
“The older guys who have been here have been leading that freshman class already more than I thought they would,” Fetterolf said. “That’s been exciting to see.”
This season Elkton will move down to the Susquehanna Division of the UCBAC. The Golden Elks finished the regular season with a record of 1-11 in the Chesapeake Division last year. Fetterolf sees the move as an opportunity for his young squad to be competitive in the conference.
“Last year was cool that we got to play talent like that but we were kind of in that first year of a rebuilding phase and it was a challenge, so being in the Susquehanna Division is going to help this year,” Fetterolf said. “The goal is to have a winning season this year.”
North East begins year with loads of promise
In his first season as head coach with the Indians, David Hamilton’s team finished with seven wins in the regular season, before falling in the regional semifinals to North Harford.
Now, Hamilton and his squad look to continue its winning ways entering 2022.
“Last year we started and I didn’t really know what to expect,” Hamilton said. “We ended up 7-5 and unfortunately got beaten in the first round of the playoffs, but we played good football throughout.”
Four seniors and seven juniors return to the program, with Hamilton noting the arrival of freshman midfielder River Berger and emergence of sophomore striker Riley Zimmerman. Seniors Bryan Millward, Corey O’Connell, Darwin Berger and Garrett Cudmore return for their last season with the Indians.
Hamilton said he hopes to continue to bring balance to his team, in similar ways they did last season.
“It worked very well last year with this same situation,” Hamilton said. “It’s just getting the right balance of kids who work hard and want to play hard.”
North East began last season winning five games in the month of September, including wins over county rivals Perryville, Elkton and Bohemia Manor. Hamilton enters the year looking to get his team to play up to the same level they did last year.
“The attitude was right. The desire to play was right. That’s what I want from the season. We want a successful season which is the boys all having fun,” Hamilton said. “I don’t look at winning and losing. I look at how they play and how their desire is.”
Eagles enter season with large senior class
After a 2019 campaign where Bohemia Manor reached the 1A regional final with a record 9-1-2, the Eagles struggled to find their footing in the 2021 season. The Eagles finished with a record of 2-9-1 in 2021.
Bo Manor Head Coach Andy Mitchell is optimistic as his strong senior class enters the season looking to rebound from last year's record.
“Training camp, tryouts, that sort of thing went really well this year. Everybody seems to be maybe more focused than they have before,” Mitchell said. “I feel like their focus is really good this year. They have really good chemistry this year, maybe more so than we’ve had in the past.”
Ten seniors will return to the Eagles as the season begins with Aiden Leffew, Evan Philhower, Isaiah Carpenter and Justin Brown making up just a few of the Eagles experienced class. Mitchell hopes the experience he has will benefit his team with the amount of experience and camaraderie the group owns together.
“Looking at these guys they’ve been with each other, they’ve played with each other, they have gone to school with each other, been through COVID with each other,” Mitchell said. “I think those kind of adversity things sort of build these guys together, to stay together, to work together, to be friends, not just teammates and players. That’s what will carry us this year.”
The Eagles start their season on Sept. 7 at home against Tome.
“I see us with a winning record,” Mitchell said. “I do think these guys are capable of going pretty far this year, at least deep into the region, if not through the region.”
Perryville focused on the fine details
Second-year Perryville Head Coach Chris Tome prides himself on playing the game the right way. That style of play is what he will look to implement in his Panthers squad as the regular season gets underway.
“I have a really good group of boys at Perryville as far as attitude,” Tome said. “This year I’m really pleased we have a group that is extremely technical and has a very high soccer IQ.”
The Panthers return multiple players from last year’s team that finished 7-6 on the season and reached the regional semifinals before falling to St. Michael’s. Perryville will return seniors Ty Stiffler, Anthony Thompson and Evan Beynon. Tome said Beynon is making the switch from outside midfielder to outside back.
The goalie position will also include a new face for Perryville entering the year. Junior Finnegan Tome will take over the goalkeeper position, transitioning from an outside midfielder. The Panthers also added two transfers in John Alexander and Dylan Sayer.
Tome said his team’s main goal is to win, but hopes the Panthers can play a style of soccer that relies on creating opportunities, rather than getting a man behind the back line.
“We’re going to develop technical abilities and a soccer I.Q. that is going to afford us the ability to own the possession game because I feel like if we can own the possession game, we can spread the other team out,” Tome said. “We can really build it through the lines and pick our spots.”
Rising Sun returns eight seniors under Aiman
Rising Sun Head Coach Dylan Aiman enters the 2022 season with an experienced wealth of players.
The Tigers return eight seniors, seven of which will start, as Rising Sun prepares for its first match of the season on Tuesday against Patterson Mill. The Tigers finished the regular season with a regular season record of 7-5 and lost to Harford Tech in the 2A regional semifinals.
Dylan Pietuszka, Tyler Burkowski, Landon Reese and Beckham Aiman will wear the black and orange one last time, serving as the team’s four senior captains. Aiman also pointed to the play of young talent in the preseason including freshman Connor Burkhardt, who Aiman said will most likely serve as a starter.
Aiman is also anticipating sophomore Tre Spohn to fill in a much needed role as an attacking player.
“We had two scrimmages back-to-back against Queen Anne’s and Bel Air. I was pleased with the outcome of both of those,” Aiman said. “I got to see some things that I wanted to see and it was good to play quality opponents.”
This season, the Tigers will sport a roster of 15 players according to Aiman. With a smaller roster, Aiman hopes his team can stay healthy and jell in the early parts of the season.
“I have a very positive outlook,” Aiman said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time and hopefully grow every game and ultimately peak at the end of the season when it's really a necessity to do that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.