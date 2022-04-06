Stats for all games played through 4/2

Hits — Batting Average

Brady Reise-,Harford Tech — 12 | 0.545

Bryce Bauer,Havre de Grace, 9 | 0.643

Cole Williams,CMW, 8 | 0.421

Jason Foxx,Fallston, 8 | 0.467

Taylor Blevins, Havre de Grace, 8 | 0.421

Mason Williams, Bo Manor, 8 | 0.455

Josh Kanner, Harford Tech, 8 | 0.421

Kevin Winn, Bel Air, 8 | 0.444

Lucas Frezza, CMW, 8

Aaron Santiago, Havre de Grace, 8

4 others tied with7

Doubles | Triples

Brady Reise, Harford Tech, 3

Lucas Frezza, CMW, 2 | 3

Taylor Blevins, Havre de Grace, 3

Josh Kanner, Harford Tech, 3

Ryan Niedzialkowski, CMW, 1 | 3

Cameron Kestner, Perryville, 1

7 others tied with 2

UCBAC Pitching Leaders (for all games played through 4/2)

Wins | Saves

Gannon Williams, Bo Manor, 2

Dylon Zachry-Nance, Havre de Grace, 1

Michael Preske, Bo Manor, 2

Travis Loewe, Patterson Mill, 1

Mason Salisbury, Perryville, 2

James Able, Perryville, 1

KJ Miller, Aberdeen, 1

Innings Pitched | ERA

Max Scurti, CMW, 14

Gannon Williams, Bo Manor, 12 | 0.00

Travis LoewePatterson Mill13

Cole Williams, CMW, 11 | 0.00

Finley Jourdan, Fallston, 0.00

Paul Kvech, Fallston, 0.00

Ethan Shertzer, Patterson Mill, 10

Cash Rayner, Fallston, 0.00

Aiden Hankins, Bel Air, 9.1 | 1.74

Ben Kiedrowski, Harford Tech, 9.1 | 1.50

Will Hart, Aberdeen, 9

Michael Preske, Bo Manor, 1.75

Strikeouts

Gannon Williams, Bo Manor, 20

Mason Salisbury, Perryville, 18

Michael Preske, Bo Manor, 17

Aiden Hankins, Bel Air, 15

Travis Loewe, Patterson Mill, 15

Lucas Frezza, CMW, 15

Ben Kiedrowski, Harford Tech, 14

Michael Hemelt, Patterson Mill, 13

