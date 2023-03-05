UPPER MARLBORO — The sport of wrestling runs deep in the Garvin family and at Rising Sun High School.
Luke Garvin was a Maryland state champion at 103 pounds for the Tigers. Current Rising Sun wrestling Head Coach Seth Garvin earned a third place spot in the state at 112 pounds his senior year. Now, Rising Sun's Tyler Garvin has once again made his mark on the wrestling community in Cecil County.
Garvin defeated South Carroll's Evan Owen by decision 3-1 to capture his second-straight Maryland state title on Saturday at the Maryland State Wrestling Championships.
"It feels awesome, I just feel so blessed to have the opportunity to come down here to the state tournament and show what I've been putting the work in for all year," Garvin said.
Garvin becomes the fourth wrestler in school and county history to win multiple state championships. The last to do so was Sun's Anthony Cimorosi in 2012 and 2013. Matt Jackson won three titles with the Tigers stretching from 2006 to 2008. Jason Townsend won state titles for the orange and black in 1992 and 1993.
"We were a little bit off the map for a little bit," Garvin said of the storied Rising Sun program. "We were really good there for a while, then we had a couple years that we were down. I'm glad that not just me, but our whole team is starting to bring it back to the school."
Garvin was one of five Tigers wrestlers to reach the podium. Fellow Rising Sun junior Mason Testerman improved upon his third place finish at 170 pounds in 2022 with a second place finish at 182 pounds in 2023.
Testerman ultimately fell in the state finals match to Rylan Moose of South Carroll.
Sophomore Xzavier Brown made his first appearance in the state tournament after a third place finish at regionals. Brown picked up a fifth place finish at 120 pounds, defeating Northern Garrett's Devin Opel by decision 8-4.
"I was excited and proud of myself, but I was also thanking the coaches because I don't know where I would be without them," Brown said. "They just push me to get better."
Freshman Zach Garvin earned a spot on the state podium with a sixth place finish at 138 pounds. Sophomore Elijah Farr added his second podium appearance at states with a sixth place finish at 195 pounds. Farr placed fifth at 220 pounds in 2022.
Rising Sun freshman Adan Stewart made his first state tournament appearance at 106 pounds and picked up his first state meet win. Stewart won via fall in two minutes and 38 seconds over Lackey's Tristian Marti.
Seth Garvin noted the importance of starting his wrestlers at a young age with junior leagues. Both Tyler Garvin and Testerman started at young ages in the junior programs. Seth and Luke Garvin — Tyler's uncle and father — both served as coaches at the junior level.
"It starts with a lot of the junior league work," Seth Garvin said. "It's starting with the little ones and working your way up."
In all, eight wrestlers from Cecil County made the trip down to Prince George's County. All eight wrestlers advanced to the second day of competition. Perryville's Kyler Brown reached the third round of the consolation bracket at 126 pounds, picking up a victory by decision over La Plata's Liam Fawls and a win via fall over Patuxent's Hunter Dufresne.
Bohemia Manor's Josh Allen made it to the second round of the consolation bracket at 138 pounds in his first state tournament appearance. Allen defeated Patuxent's Nathan Sands 9-3 by decision in his lone match victory.
