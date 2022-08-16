CHARLESTOWN — Aidan Gatch and Kale Chesnik both wanted the ability to skateboard car-free as the pair grew fond of skating. Now, the longtime friends have the opportunity right down the street.
The town of Charlestown officially opened its new skatepark on Friday at the Charlestown Athletic Complex with Gatch and Chesnik in attendance. The equipment for the skatepark came from Elkton’s old skate complex that once stood on Delaware Avenue in Elkton.
“It’s an opportunity for kids to go skate in a safe environment,” Aidan’s father, Tom, said.
Gatch, a student at Tome, and Chesnik, a student at Perryville High School, were interested in getting a skatepark in Charlestown as the pair skated during the height of the pandemic. The duo, who have been friends their whole lives, took up skating in the driveway, but found the flow of cars bothersome.
Gatch and Chesnik one night talked about ways in which they could skate without worrying about the flow of traffic.
“We wanted somewhere to skate that wasn’t in our driveway,” Gatch said. “Where cars wouldn’t come by.”
The pair took it upon themselves to present the idea of a skatepark to the town commissioners of Charlestown. In his free time during school, Gatch created a powerpoint, highlighting the community importance of a skatepark. Gatch and Chesnik joined a virtual meeting, where they both presented the powerpoint to Charlestown officials.
“I think that’s pretty unique, a lot of times we just deal with adults,” Bryan Lightner, the town’s administrator, said. “I think it strikes a little bit of a cord with everyone when the kids say ‘hey, can you please do this.’”
Aidan’s mother, Virginia, said Gatch and Chesnik remained persistent throughout the whole process, even when the pace of the project slowed.
“They kept being a bug in the ear of the town for this to happen,” Virginia Gatch said. “It’s tough at that time to be patient, but it’s great to see them do this.”
Charlestown Commissioner Lou Wood was in charge of getting the skatepark equipment in the town of Elkton over 20 years ago. Wood described the use of the equipment in Charlestown as a “god send.”
Elkton Town Commissioner, Rob Massimiano, added the skatepark equipment was underutilized at its old location in Elkton.
“I knew they weren’t using it, I made the phone call and I asked Mayor Alt, he went to the other commissioners and we said ‘can we have it,’ and they said ‘absolutely,’” Wood said. “Without them we wouldn’t have this.”
Once the green light was given to move the equipment to its new home, retired steelworker Dan Rubert worked with Gatch and Chesnik to move the equipment, map out the skatepark and refurbish the materials.
“He had all the knowhow and knowledge to get it done,” Tom Gatch said of Rubert.
Wood intends for the reach of the skatepark to extend well beyond Charlestown. She sees it positively impacting the entire county.
“We don’t say this is just for Charlestown kids,” Wood said. “We are going to have kids from Elkton, kids from Rising Sun, we’re going to have kids from Conowingo coming to use it, we can’t wait.”
For Aidan’s father, he finds it impressive to see Gatch and Chesnik use their voices at the community government level.
“It’s been really neat to see it happen,” Tom Gatch said. “It’s neat from a civics standpoint, from a government standpoint and shows your voice can be heard.”
