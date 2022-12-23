ELKTON — Golden Elks Head Coach Gabe Sherrod is hopeful a brief break for the holidays can help his team reset after suffering a 41-20 defeat at the hands of North Harford on Thursday afternoon.
The loss highlighted a second half that was all Hawks, with North Harford outscoring the Elkton 21-6 in the final two quarters. The Hawks opened the third quarter scoring back-to-back buckets off a pair of Golden Elks turnovers and turned a six-point lead into a double digit affair.
“On top of that, they’re running and we’re not,” Sherrod said of his team’s third quarter start. “We’ve got to seal the middle with our guards.”
North Harford ended the third quarter scoring 11 points, including the Hawks’ only triple of the afternoon. The North Harford defense did not allow a point in third quarter and at the end of the third held a 31-14 advantage.
The Golden Elks would be shutout through the first five minutes of the final quarter, until a pair of free throws by Melana Redden got the Golden Elks on the board. North Harford outscored Elkton 10-6 in the fourth quarter.
“If I’m not mistaken they hit one shot from outside. One. You got to win that game,” Sherrod said. “We are struggling because of our IQ, we’re struggling because we’re just not zoning in on the little things, where you’re supposed to be on the court.”
Elkton’s second half struggles came after a strong second quarter, which saw the Golden Elks outscore North Harford 11-8 and cut into a Hawks lead that was at nine points to begin the quarter. Elkton trailed North Harford by two possessions with 1:40 left in the first half and entered the break down 20-14. Aleigha Gangemi served as the main scorer in the second quarter for Elkton with seven points.
The strong second quarter was preempted by Elkton’s inability to find success on both sides of the court in the first quarter. The Golden Elks did not get on the scoreboard until the 4:11 mark of the quarter and trailed the Hawks 12-3 at the end of the first quarter.
”We struggled with turnovers, we struggled with sliding our feet playing defense and we struggled with laziness,” Sherrod said. “We’ve started slow every single game and I’ve got to do a better job of how to get them going early.”
Gangemi lead Elkton in scoring with nine points in the loss. The defeat marks the last game at home for the Golden Elks as 2022 concludes. Elkton will get a short break before returning to the court in the opening round of Cecil College’s Green and Gold Tournament against Greater Grace Christian Academy on Dec. 28.
“The break is good. The kids are out of school, it will give them some time to go home and rest and just focus on family and Christmas,” Sherrod said. “Then the opportunity to play a game during that time should be exciting, it should get them revved up and hopefully ready to execute.”
