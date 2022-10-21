CHESAPEAKE CITY — A recovered kickoff by Bohemia Manor on the opening play of Thursday night’s cross-county clash foreshadowed a night filled with turnovers, just not in the way the Eagles would have initially imagined.
At the conclusion of Bo Manor’s 24-7 loss to Fallston, the Eagles offense finished with three interceptions to go along with three lost fumbles in their third defeat of the season. Despite its victory, the Fallston offense had its turnover struggles of its own, with two fumbles and an interception.
“We just got to understand it’s going to happen. It’s part of the game unfortunately and they coughed the ball up too and we fell on a couple of them too,” Eagles Head Coach Vince Ricci said. “It just seemed like one of those nights, who’s going to hold onto the ball seemed like who was going to win the game.”
Bo’s early kickoff recovery set the Eagles up at Fallston’s 30-yard line just seconds into the game. A fumble by Eagles quarterback Drew Lenz on the third play from scrimmage gave the Cougars the ball right back in their own territory. The fumble was the first of four turnovers on the day for the sophomore quarterback.
Two plays later, the Bo Manor offense was right back on the field after a Jake Koehler interception. The Bo offense stalled, however, and Fallston marched down the field for the only points of the half, capped off by a Jason Roberts field goal to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead with 5:34 in the first quarter.
After five turnovers between both teams in the first half, the Eagles answered with an impressive drive to open the third quarter. Bo’s offense featured Koehler under center in a wildcat formation on a majority of the drive, with Koehler getting seven carries on the series alone.
A three-yard rush by the senior running back gave the Eagles a 7-3 advantage with 6:54 in the third, the only lead of the game for Bo Manor.
“Coaches made a really good adjustment doing that, got us down the field and got us in the lead,” Ricci said of his team’s use of the wildcat offense. “You can run it once, it seems then the other coaches can start to figure it out and the other coaches see what’s going on too and they can adjust as well.”
The Cougars immediately responded on the next series with a nine-play, 63-yard drive, finished off with a 35-yard Brody Fitzkee dip-drill touchdown reception, who dragged Bo Manor defenders with him into the end zone to once again put Fallston in front 10-7.
“That stuff happens in football,” Ricci said of the tipped pass resulting in a score. “That’s the little bit of adversity that we had and that gave them a little bit of life.”
A pair of Bo Manor turnovers midway through the fourth quarter sealed the Eagles’ fate. After Fallston’s Max Rueckert intercepted Lenz and returned it to Bo’s 29-yard line, Fallston running back Evan Bradley-Dozier found paydirt on a 24-yard touchdown run to extend Fallston’s lead to 10.
Both offenses traded fumbles on ensuing back-to-back drives, before the Fallston defense stuffed the Eagles on fourth-down at Bo Manor’s 35-yard line. Four plays later, sophomore Evan Alcide reached the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown run.
Bo Manor (5-3) will visit county rival and 1A East Region foe Perryville (3-4) to end its 2022 regular season. Entering Thursday, the Eagles held the top spot in their region, with Colonel Richardson (5-2) sitting in second behind Bo Manor. Colonel Richardson visits Cambridge-South Dorchester on Friday.
“You just got to preach ball security,” Ricci said of his team’s adjustments entering next week. “Obviously I need to do a better job of that in practice with ball security drills.”
