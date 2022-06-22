PERRYVILLE — Major League Baseball hall of fame catcher Yogi Berra was told a reporter “Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical.”
Regardless of how the math shakes out, if there is such a mental aspect to athletics, Perryville High School had a great one in Daniel Tserkis.
The recent Perryville graduate leaves for Towson University near Baltimore this summer with both a legacy of academic excellence and athletic achievements that few achieve.
A three sport athlete at Perryville, Tserkis excelled in football, baseball and basketball all while maintaining a 4.468 grade point average which put him eighth in his graduating class.
Tserkis also spent his summers playing with the Rising Sun Spartans travel ball team.
While he leaves his playing days behind him, Tserkis will be following in the footsteps of some of his most ardent supporters.
Tserkis has a legacy of great local educators that he is continuing within his family as he begins a major of secondary education with a concentration in history at Towson.
His mother, Melanie Tserkis and brother Christopher Tserkis, Jr. are local educators. Melanie teaches special education in Harford County while Christopher currently teaches at North East High School.
Daniel said he has always thought about teaching abroad and learning about other cultures but is undecided on where he will go after finishing his degree at Towson. One thing is clear though, the moist important legacy Daniel wants is one that makes a positive impact on the children who will shape the world’s future.
“I have always had a big interest in history and traveling,” Daniel said. “I want to learn about other cultures and learning about how other people live.”
Daniel credited Perryville english teacher Scott Delloffo and baseball coach Ricky Davis with being other big influence on his decision to teach and shape the next generation. Delloffo even allowing him his first teaching experience.
Some of the earliest memories Daniel has of watching a leader are from his father, Christopher Tserkis. Sr.
“I learned from him how to be a man and how to lead,” Tserkis said. “How to never be scared of failure and to always try my hardest.”
Another major influence was sports, where he refined his leadership skills and developed into a leader on and off the field for the Panthers in many ways.
“Being a leader in sports, I know I have the ability to lift people up and be the person who can lead and guide kids in the future,” Daniel said. “Sports was really important. Being in that team environment and learning not matter what you have to work with people. Even if someone is not your favorite person, you adapt. And sports teaches you how to do that.”
Daniel now goes into the future with a plot to spread good vibes through the world.
