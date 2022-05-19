Rising Sun softball enters a Friday afternoon home quarterfinal playoff game against No. 7 North Caroline having the luxury of putting any one of their three capable starting pitchers in the game.
While many teams search for that one all-star arm that can carry the team, the Lady Tigers roared into the state quarterfinals with a 10-4 win over Harford Tech using two of those three capable arms.
Abby McBride started the game and pitched five solid innings before Cadence Williams finished the game. It could have just as easily been Faith McCollugh that coach Paul Taylor turned to when needing a spark.
"It is definitely helpful," McBride said of having great teammates that work well together and support each other. "Because all of us are well-rounded. When we face a team, its' easy to choose because we are all capable."
"It is awesome, because there is no pressure on the team," Taylor said. "They know if one isn't pitching well then we have one to come in. It is a good mixture. They never get upset with each other. I think today Abby was kind of relieved. They support each other. The outfield settles down and they trust in one another. I tell them they all have to be ready. I could call on them at anytime."
The coach said that each one brings their own dynamic to the team.
"Abby is the most calm," Taylor said. "She almost loves the bases loaded and two out thing. Faith is all motivation, she wants the chance. I say she 'chews on the metal', there is no fear. Cadence is the silent assassin type. You know she is coming in and will deliver and they all mix well."
McBride said this team is one that supports each other no matter what.
"I love all the support we have for each other," McBride said. "It is a game changer because without it, we would definitely not be as successful."
McBride said that the team has faced its share of adversity this year against some good teams, and it made them better pitchers.
"We pitched against more well-rounded hitting teams this year," McBride said. "It helps us to be able to work on what we need to work on."
It is even noticed on defense behind the pitchers and the defense always has their backs.
"It is just great to play behind any of them," Rising Sun third baseman Jordan Lynch said. "We know that if one struggles, another is going to come in and pick them up we always know they will step up and do the job."
On Wednesday, Rising Sun came out swinging the bats and built a 8-0 lead before Harford Tech scored four straight runs to cut the lead in half. But the team remained focused.
"Elkton gave them a scare yesterday (in the second round)," Taylor said. "The girls came out focused, we had a chat before the game 'hey, let's go after them early' and we did, I was proud of them. Credit to Abby, she lasted all that time. Harford Tech was a good hitting team. I give Cadence credit, she asked me if I wanted her to warm-up, I said sure."
