Tri-State's Hope Pfadt (right) and Havre De Grace's Carla Dunson (left) race to the basketball during Havre De Grace's 34-16 win over Tri-State Christian in the gold bracket of the Green-n-Gold Tournament hosted by Cecil College on Dec. 29.
Havre De Grace's Carla Dunson (3) and Kayla Adams (2) trap Tri-State's Hope Pfadt (10) in the corner during Havre De Grace's 34-16 win over Tri-State Christian in the gold bracket of the Green-n-Gold Tournament hosted by Cecil College on Dec. 29.
Tri-State's Etta Harris (3) looks for a pass as Havre De Grace's Natalie Burton (10) and Sanai Knox (15) surround her during Havre De Grace's 34-16 win over Tri-State Christian in the gold bracket of the Green-n-Gold Tournament hosted by Cecil College on Dec. 29.
Havre De Grace's Natalie Burton (10) goes up for a basket as Tri-State's Abigail Slagle (15) defends during Havre De Grace's 34-16 win over Tri-State Christian in the gold bracket of the Green-n-Gold Tournament hosted by Cecil College on Dec. 29.
Tri-State's Hope Pfadt (10) loses possession of the ball during Havre De Grace's 34-16 win over Tri-State Christian in the gold bracket of the Green-n-Gold Tournament hosted by Cecil College on Dec. 29.
Tri-State's Tessa Davis (1) looks for a way around Havre De Grace's Kayla Adams (2) during Havre De Grace's 34-16 win over Tri-State Christian in the gold bracket of the Green-n-Gold Tournament hosted by Cecil College on Dec. 29.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Tri-State's Tessa Davis (1) attempts a jumper during Havre De Grace's 34-16 win over Tri-State Christian in the gold bracket of the Green-n-Gold Tournament hosted by Cecil College on Dec. 29.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATTHEW HUBBARD
Tri-State's Tessa Davis (1) eyes the basket during Havre De Grace's 34-16 win over Tri-State Christian in the gold bracket of the Green-n-Gold Tournament hosted by Cecil College on Dec. 29.
NORTH EAST — Havre De Grace entered Thursday's gold bracket finale riding high off a 67-point outing the previous afternoon. Through the first half of play against Tri-State, the Crusaders limited the Warriors to 12 points.
Tri-State's ability to control the Havre De Grace offense faded in the second half, as the Warriors outscored the Crusaders 22-6 in the final two quarters and went on their way to a 34-16 gold bracket victory.
"About four or five minutes through we were still at the same place and then we just got gassed, we were out," Scarbro said. "I had five or six girls that we play in the normal rotation without the other two that weren't here. I tried to get the two or three other girls in and you could just see deer in headlights type actions."
A 13-2 run in the third quarter highlighted Havre De Grace's ability to score on offense, but more so, play aggressive on defense. The Warriors leaned on their full court press to open the second half, forcing multiple turnovers that turned into points for Havre De Grace.
Havre De Grace's run was jumpstarted by the Warriors' Azareya Whiting, who ended the quarter with five points. Whiting finished the evening with 14 points for the Warriors and was recognized as the most outstanding player in the gold bracket.
Tri-State Head Coach Chris Scarbro noted the absence of two of his starters, including senior captain Jules Harris, played a factor in the third quarter Warriors rally.
"We broke the press and it was the third pass that would either be crisp or would be a turnover," Scarbro said. "When they had that run that was probably six or eight points to where they forced turnovers off of the press."
Tri-State entered half time trailing 12-10 with the Crusaders limiting Havre De Grace's opportunities in the paint. The Crusaders overcame a 5-0 run by the Warriors in the second quarter, after baskets by Hope Pfadt and Etta Harris cut into Havre De Grace's lead.
Scarbro said his team's game plan rested on not allowing the Warriors chances down low and to make Havre De Grace shoot from the perimeter.
"The bottom line is you go in without two seniors starters and so you're shorthanded right away and you understand that if you watched this Havre De Grace team play, they won by 30 points [yesterday] and they pressed the entire game," Scarbro said. "The game plan was to protect the ball, the game plan was to stay in the paint and make them score from the outside."
Tessa Davis led Tri-State in scoring with eight points, while Etta Harris and Pfadt finished with a pair of four point outings. Pfadt also recorded 17 rebounds. Davis and Pfadt also received All-Tournament team honors. The Crusaders will be back in action after the new year as they host Perryville on Jan. 3.
