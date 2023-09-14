NORTH EAST — Tri-State Christian Academy's Etta Harris, along with the rest of her teammates, wanted to bring the energy on the road in Tuesday's early season rematch of last year's Mid-Atlantic Independent League title against Tome.
With some nervous energy entering the match against the defending league champions, Tri-State rattled off victories of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-22 on the Titans' home floor. Harris led the charge on offense for the Crusaders, finishing the evening with 13 kills and eight digs, while Tessa Davis dished out 13 assists for Tri-State. Baylie Thomas finished with 15 digs and six kills.
"We tried to stay [together] as a team and not focus on the crowd," Harris said. "Sometimes we get distracted if we're super quiet and they're being super loud, we just needed to remember to keep our energy up because that really help us."
Through the opening set, Tri-State held a 16-13 advantage over the Titans, before an eight-point run put the Crusaders in the drivers seat. Tri-State once again jumped out to another close lead in the second set with Tome trailing 13-10. A six-point and five-point rally by the Crusaders helped clinch Tri-State's second victory of the match. The Crusaders did not trail in the opening two sets.
Tome responded to the first two sets with a strong start to set three, opening up a 7-4 lead through the first 11 points. Off a few kills by Harris, the Crusaders fought their way back and evened the score at 12. The Titans hung around throughout the remainder of the set and trailed Tri-State 24-22 with a chance to stay alive and send the match to a fourth set, before Harris ended the night with an exclamation point to secure the Crusaders' victory.
Tri-State Christian head coach Cinda Thomas said her team was not hitting as good as they typically do in the first set, but felt the Crusaders settled in from the second set and on.
"Overall, we were winning the rallies with whatever it was, it wasn't off a strong hit like we normally have," Thomas said. "But I feel like in the second and third sets, we started bringing our hits down more and starting hitting like we usually hit, so I feel like that and our digs and our serves, bringing all that together kind of just gave them that edge to push them over."
Tome will look to get back on track this Friday when the Titans visit the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Tri-State will host North East High School on Thursday, serving as its second matchup against a Cecil County Public School squad this season. The Crusaders defeated Perryville in straight sets on Sept. 7.
"It's nice to have a win in the MIL," Harris said. "We've played [Tome] in the championship for the past few years and it's nice to beat them and then have confidence going in against the other teams."
