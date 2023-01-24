ELKTON — The Crusaders only needed a point in the fourth quarter to secure a Monday night victory over the Indians. It came in the waning seconds of the game.
A free throw by Tri-State’s Jules Harris gave the Crusaders a two-possession lead with 5.2 seconds remaining on the clock. Harris’ charity stripe make sealed a 36-32 win for Tri-State. Harris’ free throw was the exclamation point for her night on offense and finished with a game-high 17 points.
Harris’ make at the the line was the only point scored by the Crusaders in the fourth quarter. Tri-State Christian held a 35-19 lead at the end of the third quarter. North East outscored the Crusaders 13-1 in the final quarter.
The Tri-State senior knew her team would get a stop if she missed two at the line. Harris said her make at the free throw line did add a sense of security to the Crusaders advantage.
“That’s what you stay after practice for, that’s what we practice after hours, so I was prepared,” Harris said. “But it was definitely nerve wracking.”
Tri-State Head Coach Chris Scarbro said Harris is built for that kind of pressure-packed moment with the lead in question.
“Nobody else would I want on that free throw line or trying to get a board or with the ball in her hands than Jules Harris in that moment,” Scarbro said. “Jules Harris is the leader in practice, on the floor, she wants what’s best for her teammates.”
North East opened the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run through the first three minutes and 40 seconds to cut Tri-State’s lead down to 11 points. the Indians continued to build on their surge and outscored the Crusaders 8-0 until Harris’ late-game attempts.
Scarbro said Tri-State’s turnovers allowed North East to gain momentum in the final quarter. The Crusaders turned the ball over eight times in the first half. Tri-State turned the ball over 12 times in the fourth quarter, according to Scarbro.
“Mr. Haack’s defense and that press, they put it on us and they were making us turn the ball over,” Scarbro said of North East’s attempted comeback. “That was the key.”
The Crusaders held a 23-13 lead at halftime and limited North East to an average of just over 6 points in the first three quarters. Harris believed the Crusaders’ defense began to lose steam as the clock continued to wind.
“We were tired. We were gassed. In the first half we gave it our all and we were pushing full throttle,” Harris said. “By that second half, [North East] came out with a little bit of energy.”
Hope Pfadt finished in double figures for the Crusaders with 13 points. Saylor Bare led the Indians in scoring with a team-high 11 points. Reagan Hassell recorded nine points and 13 rebounds for North East.
The game is the fourth county matchup for the Crusaders this year. Tri-State will face another county foe on Jan. 30 on the road against Tome. Harris said facing a county opponent adds an extra element of competition to the matchup.
“Everyone is watching to see what you’re doing when you play a county game,” Harris said. “Just because we’re not in the public school league, we can hang with them and we can play on their level.”
