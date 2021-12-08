Tri-State Academy boys basketball raced by Bohemia Manor 60-32 Monday in a battle of local prep teams.
TSA guard Jerry Falko had a nice night for Crusaders as he got some good looks from three-point range.
Falko led the Crusaders with 9 points.
It was not all the Falko show for the Crusaders as they featured some balanced offensive sets that led to Kyle Rogers scoring 8 points and Jonte Jonson pouring in 7 points.
Jonas Scott scored 13 to lead Bohemia Manor, while Gannon Williams added 7 points and Jake Vaughn chipped in 6 points.
The two teams traded baskets in the first half resulting in a tie at 12-12 in the first quarter.
TSA took control in the second quarter and turned things up defensively on its way to leading 30-21 air the break.
The second half was much of the same, yet Bohemia Manor showed some flashes of potential to improve going forward.
In the end, Tri-State made some key plays in the closing moments such as closing the game on a 15-4 run over the final 6:48 to secure the win and improve to 3-1.
“We know that everything comes off defense,” TSA coach Dale Smith said. “And if we turned up our man-to-man defense and switching it would create offense.”
Coach Sandy Grimes of Bohemia Manor used one word to describe the take-away from a loss like the 28-point setback Monday.
“Learn,” Grimes said. “It was an improvement from our scrimmage. We have some growing pains to do. We had a plan to not let (Jerry) Falko get that many looks. I guess they aren’t used to seeing someone step back that far.”
