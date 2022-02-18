ELKTON - The Tri-State boys basketball team has quietly flown under the radar this season as the most consistent and strongest defensive team in Cecil County.
The Crusaders defeated Perryville 79-66 on Wednesday to complete the sweep of every Cecil County school except for Elkton, who was not on their schedule this season.
The team went 5-0 with a pair of wins against Rising Sun.
A team with no seniors, coach Bill Smith has built the team on defense and the hard-nosed play that has propelled the team to a 25-2 record.
“They have learned their roles and accepted these roles,” Smith said. “Execution is key. Effort is never negotiable — execution is powerful. A team game surrounded by individuals is powerful.”
Jeremiah Falko has been the catalyst with a team-high 20 points per game. He has been far from alone as Sam Falko has averaged 10.8 points per game and Kyle Rogers has scored 11.2 points per game.
With four total players — including Jonte Jenson and Jackson Sartin — scoring at least 8 points per game, the team has been able to keep teams off balance.
With a pool of just 55 students in their high school to pull talent from — and a conference winning streak that dates back to 2019 — Smith preaches a team effort on both ends of the floor to his athletes.
“This team doesn’t play selfish,” Smith said. “Any given night we will have different guys stepping up.”
On Wednesday versus Perryville, Rogers and Falko led the way with 19 points each, while Sam Falko chipped in 16 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.