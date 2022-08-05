ELKTON — Hailey Poole entered her freshman year at the University of Maryland with a lot going for her.
She dreamed of working with animals as a veterinarian. She played multiple sports throughout her time at Perryville High School. She participated and continues to participate with 4-H.
On top of all this, she was trained in taekwondo. Fast forward just under a year from her move to College Park, Poole is now at the top of the sport’s biggest stage.
Poole placed first in the combat weapons sparring event at the 2022 ATA World Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona in early July. The Perryville High School alum also took home a silver medal in the weapons category along with fourth place finishes in traditional forms and traditional sparring.
The journey to a world title however, did not come in one straight journey for Poole.
She began taekwondo in 2016 at the age of 13 as a white belt with her current instructor Valerie Wallace-Holubyckyj. Poole quickly caught on and began competing in tournaments and by 2017, she captured a District Championship and earned her green belt before taking a two-and-a-half year break from the sport.
Her re-emergence in the sport came from outdoor classes held by her instructor during the early parts of the pandemic.
“When everything else was kind of like shutdown, I heard Miss Holubyckyj was doing outdoor classes, so my mom was like, ‘Do you want to do taekwondo again,’” Poole said. “I was like, ‘heck yeah, I want to do taekwondo again.’”
Poole re-entered Holubyckyj’s school as a green belt. As she worked her way up to get her first degree black belt, Poole had to make a choice. Either continue accruing points with her colored belts or compete up as a recommended black belt and earn black belt points.
Her first time competing up with other black belts came in May of 2021 at spring nationals. Poole continued competing after nationals and found a passion to participate in as many opportunities as possible. Poole received her first degree black belt in January.
“I started competing more because I just really enjoyed it,” Poole said. “Miss Holubyckyj always challenged me.”
Poole entered college at Maryland to begin her schooling to become a veterinarian. While on campus in the fall, she said it was harder to practice her taekwondo techniques. The time she spent perfecting her craft began to slow as she focused on adjusting to a new environment away from home.
“She needed to really focus in on getting herself established at school,” Holubyckyj said of Poole. “When the next semester came up, that’s when she actually started buckling down.”
A semester under her belt allowed more flexibility for Poole to work on her craft during the spring semester. Holubyckyj set up Zoom sessions for Poole to work with her longtime instructor. In the basement of Carroll Hall, Poole studied taekwondo as her colleagues did the same for exams.
“I remember people were in the basement lounging, studying for their finals and I’m in the basement training for taekwondo,” Poole said. “Sometimes the internet was a little iffy because the hall is historic, but we made it work and it was fun.”
Poole works out four days a week when training in person, but with the use of online sessions this dropped to three times per week. Poole missed Saturday sparring sessions where she could practice her combat skills. The eventual world champion found ways to work around this hurdle.
Poole said she consistently went to the gym in the mornings before her classes and on Saturdays throughout the spring. In her training at the gym, she found creative ways to practice her sparring skills. She utilized gym punching bags to practice with her sparring shoes and her weapon.
“I think that last bit of training was pretty tough not going to lie, especially being at college,” Poole said. “It’s easier when I’m home, coming here, being like, ‘I’m here, I’m going to train hard,’ but being away and not necessarily having someone to be like, ‘hey you have to train,’ it’s definitely different.”
“I think that’s probably the thing I’m most proud about in my training, going to the gym, it was a 20 minute walk from my dorm.”
Poole’s arrival back home marked another step in her world championship preparation. Holubyckyj said it served as another critical moment in the final two months leading up to worlds.
“We were able to continue the training, step up the training and have her peak at the correct time,” Holubyckyj said.
As the world competition came and passed, Poole said she tries to remain humble about her accomplishments. She noted how friends and people throughout the community congratulated her on her performances.
“I think because people have been coming to me and saying congratulations, that has given me the way of my celebration, it’s not me necessarily going out and telling people,” Poole said. “But when people recognize and can see that I worked hard and come to me and say ‘hey congrats,’ that’s my form of celebration.”
Holubyckyj emphasizes to Poole and her other students different life skills throughout their training. Poole said they are now in a new cycle with a focus on discipline. The rising sophomore said the sport has helped her in ways both mentally and physically.
“I hung up all the life skills and all the pillars, I printed and cut them all out and hung them on my wall in my college dorm because it just helped me so much mentally because I had some rough patches in the first semester,” Poole said. “Going back second semester and being in taekwondo, it was so much better.”
For Holubyckyj, Poole’s work ethic and commitment allowed her to reach her goals and earn the recognition of winning a world championship.
“I love the fact that she was willing to put in the work, that’s what makes the difference, you can have all the talent in the world, but if you don’t commit yourself, and then follow through, then you’re not going to reach your goals,” Holubyckyj said. “This young lady not only had the talent, but she had the work ethic.”
“If you want to be the best you have to train to defeat the best.”
