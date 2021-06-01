Champions — Boys
100 Meter Dash — Jaimere Guy — 11.94
200 Meter Dash — Jaimere Guy — 23.94
400 Meter Dash — Xavier Guy — 53.54
800 Meter Run — Day Leone — 2:16.83
1600 Meter Run — Samuel Dickerson — 4:51.56
3200 Meter Run — Day Leone — 10:40.66
110 Meter Hurdles — Ty Stiffler — 18.04
300 Meter Hurdles — Ty Stifler — 43.64
High Jump — Conner Huntzberry — 5-02
Long Jump - Tayvin Griffin — 18-05
Triple Jump — Jaimere Guy — 39-02.50
Pole Vault — Conner Huntzberry — 13-00
Discus - Logan Kelsch — 153-04
Shot Put — Conner Huntzberry — 40-01.50
Champions — Girls
100 Meter Dash — Sytieia Brown — 13.74
200 Meter Dash — Briana Poullard — 27.44
400 Meter Dash — Alyssa McCall — 1:02.14
800 Meter Run — Amanda Callaghan — 2:39.24
1600 Meter Run - Brooke Ayers — 5:36.56
3200 Meter Run — Brooke Ayers — 12:56.43
110 Meter Hurdles — Anna Rando — 18.84
300 Meter Hurdles — Anna Rando — 51.94
High Jump — Brin Khanjar — 4-10
Long Jump - Briana Poullard — 15-00
Triple Jump — Kaylin Baumiller — 28-08
Pole Vault — Leah Clark — 10-00
Discus - Sytieia Brown — 102-09
Shot Put — Sytieia Brown — 39-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.