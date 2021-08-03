Sorry, an error occurred.
Boys’ Honorable Mention
Joshua Carter, Perryville
Ian Davis, Bohemia Manor
Samuel Dickerson, Bohemia Manor
Xavier Grant, Perryville
Robert Harrigan, Rising Sun
Aiden Leffew, Bohemia Manor
Doug McGonigle, Elkton
Corey O’Connell, North East
James Paylor, North East
Evan Roberts, North East
Ty Stiffler, Perryville
Kyrie Tyson, Elkton
Girls’ Honorable Mention
Kaylin Baumiller, North East
Jaylah Benjamin, Elkton
Myaven Ewing, Elkton
Katelyn Lacey, Rising Sun
Ellonah Lewis, North East
Kinsey McCulloch, Perryville
Georgia Mercer, Rising Sun
Colleen Nelsen, Bohemia Manor
Eve Poteet, Rising Sun
Anayah Saunders, Elkton
Emily Silva, Elkton
Sarah Silva, Elkton
