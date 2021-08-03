Boys’ Honorable Mention

Joshua Carter, Perryville

Ian Davis, Bohemia Manor

Samuel Dickerson, Bohemia Manor

Xavier Grant, Perryville

Robert Harrigan, Rising Sun

Aiden Leffew, Bohemia Manor

Doug McGonigle, Elkton

Corey O’Connell, North East

James Paylor, North East

Evan Roberts, North East

Ty Stiffler, Perryville

Kyrie Tyson, Elkton

Girls’ Honorable Mention

Kaylin Baumiller, North East

Jaylah Benjamin, Elkton

Myaven Ewing, Elkton

Katelyn Lacey, Rising Sun

Ellonah Lewis, North East

Kinsey McCulloch, Perryville

Georgia Mercer, Rising Sun

Colleen Nelsen, Bohemia Manor

Eve Poteet, Rising Sun

Anayah Saunders, Elkton

Emily Silva, Elkton

Sarah Silva, Elkton

