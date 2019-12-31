Bohemia Manor junior Madison Penta was named the Gatorade Maryland Softball Player of the Year in 2019. From the circle, Penta went 21-0 with a 0.11 ERA and 299 strikeouts over 123 innings. At the plate, she hit .586 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. With Penta pitching, Bo Manor won its third straight state championship on Saturday.