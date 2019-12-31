COLLEGE PARK — The same formula that worked for Bohemia Manor throughout the season was on full display Saturday, May 26 in College Park.
Behind a dazzling pitching performance by Maddie Penta and a steady stream of offense, the Eagles marched past Sparrows Point in the 1A State Softball Championship and right into the Cecil County history books.
Penta, then a junior, tied the MPSSAA state tournament record with 19 strikeouts and recorded her third no-hitter of the postseason and her teammates collected double-digit hits as Bo Manor shut out the Pointers 8-0 at University of Maryland to become the first local softball program to win three straight championships.
“It’s a very surreal feeling. It’s a really good feeling to be a part of this — something that’s never happened before,” said then-junior third baseman Carlee Ferguson, sporting three gold championship medals around her neck. “It’s something that not many people can be a part of, so to be a part of it is amazing.”
Since the arrival of that junior class in 2017, including Penta, who verbally committed to continuing her playing career at SEC powerhouse Auburn University, the Eagles have lost just three games. The victory marked the program’s sixth state crown.
“It’s very special for the program,” senior Morgan Mullin said. “This is my last year, I’m going to college now, but knowing I can come back home every time, and when I pass Bohemia Manor High School, I can say, ‘That’s a school where we won three times in a row.’”
Bo Manor’s latest championship win appeared to be the least stressful.
After hitting the leadoff batter with the first pitch of the game, Penta settled down to punch out the side in the opening frame. She went on to make easy work of the Pointers the rest of the way, recording all but two outs via strikeouts and allowing just two hit batsman and one free pass.
Twice, Sparrows Point (11-11) bunted to the left side, but the defense reacted each time with perfect throws to first base.
“Today, I just tried to do what I always do. I didn’t try to get too stressed and caught up in the fact it’s a state game. I knew my defense had my back, as they always do, and my offense would produce, as they always do. That’s what happened today and it made things very easy on the mound,” said Penta, also sporting three gold medals. “I couldn’t want anything else for my third championship game.”
The 19 strikeouts on Saturday tied Calvert’s Megan Elliott (2003), Hammond’s Stephanie Speierman (2007) and McDonough’s Melanie Mitchell (2009) for the most in a state tournament game in Maryland public school history. It came two years after Penta struck out 18 batters as a freshman in Bo Manor’s 5-0 win over Allegany in the 2017 state championship.
Her three no-hitters in the postseason, including a 1-0 win over Patterson Mill in the section final and a 10-0, five-inning win over Perryville in the section semifinals, tied North Calvert’s Kelly Shipman (1994, 1995) and McDonough’s Clarissa Crowell (1996, 1997).
2. Elkton football endures death of assistant coach, completes perfect regular season
Tragedy struck the Elkton football program with the unexpected death of coach Ed Brown, an assistant coach for the JV team who had a hand in just about every facet of the program, on Sept. 25.
“There’s been an outpouring of condolences and everyone that has an opinion has shared that he’s just a guy of the highest character – everything about him,” Golden Elks varsity coach Matt Feeney told the Whig on Sept. 26. “The first thing they’d say is he’d give the shirt off his back. That’s who he was – just really a loyal man with a passion for kids.”
The team played for Brown the remainder of the year. Elkton completed a perfect regular season with a 52-6 drubbing of previously undefeated Harford Tech on Nov. 1. The undefeated campaign included a 31-14 win over Oakdale, the defending 2A state champions and the team that beat the Golden Elks in the state semifinals the previous year.
The year eventually ended in heartbreak, however, as Elkton fell one game shy of the state championship, surrendering a touchdown to Middletown with 19 seconds left in a 31-27 defeat.
3. Penta named Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year
In the days after leading the Bohemia Manor softball team to its third-straight state championship, a Cecil County first, pitcher Madison Penta received yet another extraordinary accolade.
The then-junior was named Gatorade Maryland Softball Player of the Year as the state’s top player.
While earning her third consecutive County Player of the Year award, Penta pitched to a 21-0 record and a 0.11 ERA with 299 strikeouts and just 16 hits over 123 innings. She threw a perfect game against North East during the regular season and a trio of no hitters during the Eagles’ playoff run.
At the plate, she batted .586 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 25 runs scored and a 1.143 slugging percentage.
4. Pair of Fair Hill trainers send horses to Preakness
Fair Hill-based trainers Kelly Rubley and Mike Trombetta both brought horses to Baltimore to compete in the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the Triple Crown.
Rubley had her sights set on becoming the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race with Alwaysmining. Trombetta brought Win Win Win to historical Pimlico Race Course.
Win Win Win, the second horse Trombetta ran in the Preakness, placed seventh.
“I thought he ran OK,” Trombetta said that day. “We would have all loved to have done a little better, but he was in it for a fight and I can’t get mad at him. He gave it a good effort.”
Alwaysmining finished 11th.
5. Five county athletes win individual track and field state championships
Bohemia Manor’s Brooke Walz won a pair of individual titles at the Maryland Track and Field State Championships last Memorial Day Weekend at Morgan State University in Baltimore.
Walz won the girls’ 800-meter and 1600-meter runs and was one of three Eagles to take home gold. Anthony Egurola took first place in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles and finished second in the 100-meter dash. Alex Longeway won the boys’ two-mile race and finished as the runner-up in the mile.
Perryville also had a pair of individual state champs. Ellie Kuhn captured the girls’ 1A pole vaulting crown while Emani Bell took home the shot put title.
Kuhn cleared 10 feet for the win while Bell threw 38 feet, 6.75 inches to win the event for the second time in her career.
“Emani has started from the bottom. She’s came and rose and it’s really awesome,” Kuhn said at the time. “It’s huge for Perryville. We’ve definitely left our mark on the school.”
Honorable Mention
Six Cecil County girls’ basketball players reach 1,000 points
During her junior season last winter, Tri-State Christian standout Tori Thompson celebrated her 1,000th career point and 1,000th career rebound.
While she was the only local athlete to celebrate her 1,000th career rebound that season, she was one of six Cecil County girls’ basketball players that scored their 1,000th point at some point during the winter. Tome senior Abby Hershner, Elkton senior Courtney Hardy, Rising Sun senior Kendra Stamper, Bohemia Manor senior Hanna Clarke and Perryville senior Brianna Yadlosky all reached the milestone.
Bengals’ Scott returns to Elkton to give back
Six years after he won All-County Defensive Player of the Year as a senior defensive lineman for Elkton, Niles Scott returned to his alma mater and the football field where it all began. Scott, now a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, hosted his inaugural youth football camp on July 13, providing area kids the opportunity to work out alongside an NFL player and members of the Elkton varsity football team for free.
“I think it went great. We had everybody expected come, so 150 kids, which is a great turnout. Especially for the first year, to hit the max limit is amazing,” Scott, who played at Frostburg State University, told the Whig. “It’s so special just to have an influential character in your life, someone you can look up to and aspire to be like and have the same goals or mindset. Just keeping all these kids around and positive and in good spirits is the main goal.”
Scott appeared in six games as a rookie in 2018, making four tackles. He spent the 2019 campaign on injured reserve.
Rising Sun girls’ soccer, North East field hockey reach state semifinals
The fall sports season included two unlikely runs to the state semifinals.
The Rising Sun girls’ soccer team won classic after classic to reach the 2A state semifinals, where it fell 1-0 to Middletown. The Tigers beat North East 2-1 to open the postseason before topping Fallston, which had ended their season several years in a row, on penalty kicks. Rising Sun won on penalty kicks again to beat La Plata in the state quarterfinals.
The North East field hockey team’s run to the Final 4 was fueled by a group of seniors who endured a 2-10 season only three years earlier.
Rising Sun also reached the 2A state semifinals in volleyball this fall, a far less surprising and unusual feat for the powerhouse Tigers.
New football format results in four county teams making playoffs
Varsity football teams switched from a 10-game schedule to nine this fall. Playoffs expanded from four teams in each region earning berths to eight.
Elkton, Rising Sun and North East all took part in the 2A East Region, while Perryville represented Cecil County in 1A.
The Golden Elks reached the 2A state semifinals and the Panthers advanced to the 1A quarterfinals.
Turf field opens at North East
North East became the third high school to install an artificial turf field, celebrating its grand opening prior to the football home opener in September.
Perryville and Bohemia Manor were the first two schools to receive an artificial playing surface. Cecil County has another at Calvert Regional Park.
