NORTH EAST — Titans starting pitcher Nolan Peel said he had a chip on his shoulder entering Tuesday afternoon's matchup with conference rival Tri-State Christian. The Tome junior showcased his desire to win with an unhittable pitching performance.
Peel went the distance in the Titans' 9-0 win on Tuesday, striking out 15 of the 22 batters he faced while tossing a no-hitter against the Crusaders. Through his first six innings on the hill, Peel kept a perfect game in tact. His only blemish came with two outs in the seventh inning when Tri-State's Luke Yates was hit by a pitch, putting a runner on first.
Peel would retire the next batter with three straight strikes to seal the win for the Titans.
The Tome junior said his aforementioned motivation came from the Titans' last meeting with the Crusaders. Tri-State Christian defeated Tome by 11 runs in the its first meeting on April 6.
"We're school rivals, I'm going to take it seriously and our seed in playoffs kind of depended on this game," Peel said.
Peel also picked up a baseball milestone and keepsake with his performance at the plate. Peel stepped to the dish in the fourth inning and Tome holding a four-run lead. On a 2-0 pitch, Peel deposited the ball deep into the left field trees for his first ever home run.
Peel went 2-for-4 at the plate in the win for Tome.
"He's a phenomenal athlete and we've talked about it with him all year, he's got that in him," Tome Head Coach Jack Williams said of Peel. "We saw it today in full effect with the home run. On a day like this to hit a ball out of the ballpark where it is cold and rainy that is very difficult to do."
Five batters after Peel's solo home run, Colin Mays reached on a double to center field and grew Tome's lead to eight runs. Blaine Pendergraft drove in the Titans' fifth run in the fourth inning to hand Tome a 9-0 advantage.
Pendergraft went 2-of-4 on the day with a pair of RBIs, while Mays went 1-for-3 with three runs driven in.
"I had a few opportunities with runners on base," Pendergraft said. "Just going through my head I knew I had to score them in, it is a big game, especially with Nolan on the mound."
Mays said he wanted to be aggressive at the plate.
"With my two previous strikeouts, I was just trying to go up there and swing at any strike, just trying to put something in play," Mays said. "I knew since it is raining the ball would be slippery and it would be tough to throw it."
The win also highlighted the high school baseball careers of seniors Jacob Herrera and Warren Hersh. Williams said his two seniors are the perfect example of what he and his coaches look for in athletes at Tome.
"We got off to a tough start 0-7 and without those two guys we wouldn't be where we are today," Williams said. "Now we've won six of our last seven and are really going into the playoff stretch with a lot of momentum and a lot of it goes to those two guys and their leadership."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.