NORTH EAST — After falling to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in the league championship a year ago, Tome Head Coach Dave Cain said his players got right back to work with the mindset of making it back to league finals.
The Titans did just that and then some on Friday afternoon.
Tome used a well rounded offensive performance to capture its first ever MIL Championship in a 9-2 win over FCA.
"A lot of guys committed to playing in the summer time, committed to playing in the fall," Cain said. "We did offseason team building, it wasn't even with a stick in our hands. They knew if we were going to get here it couldn't start on March 1st. They realized how they felt at this time last year and they didn't want to feel that again."
The Titans opened the scoring with less than a minute to play in the first quarter off a goal from Will Loller. The Tome freshman totaled four goals in the victory. Loller would find the back of the net once in every quarter for the Titans. Fellow freshman Spencer Cain finished with three goals for the Titans.
Tome used three more goals in the second quarter to hold a 4-0 lead at the break. The Titans added five more goals in the final 24 minutes of play.
"Our offense slowed everything down, we didn't push anything," Loller said. "We played our game and they had to play with us. We didn't play with them."
Tome's head coach credited Loller for playing at a high level as a freshman.
"He plays so smart, so most of his goals are coming off assists," Cain said of Loller. "I don't even have to coach him, I think a lot of it comes from racing cars. He knows where to position himself to get that goal or get that spot."
Senior goalie Phil Sugar was named the MIL MVP and tallied seven saves in the victory for the Titans. Sugar said the early lead enabled him to settle into a rhythm.
"It really helps," Sugar said. "I think the whole team plays better and they get that confidence in them and we just play Tome lacrosse."
Capturing the league title was a full circle moment for Sugar and fellow senior Will Shockley. Sugar and Shockley both began lacrosse in eighth grade after daring each other to start playing the sport. In his final game of high school lacrosse, Shockley tallied the Titans' final score of the day to give Tome 9-1 advantage.
"Our first year, the teammates we had really pushed us and got us a lot better," Shockley said. "It all started there pretty much. There is 12 seniors now and everyone has pushed everyone."
